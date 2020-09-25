September 25, 2020

For Immediate Release September 25, 2020 Contact: Lora Rakowski Lora.Rakowski@maryland.gov

Six Maryland Public Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools

BALTIMORE (September 25, 2020) — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has recognized six Maryland public schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. National Blue Ribbon Schools are public and private elementary, middle, and high schools recognized for overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

“Maryland continues to have some of the best schools in the country, and we are proud to recognize the achievements of six extraordinary schools,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “This recognition is further proof that with a strong collaboration with students, educators, parents, and our communities, we can continue to close the achievement gap and give all Maryland students hope for a promising future. Congratulations to all of the deserving winners.”

“I would like to commend our outstanding educators and students on their commitment to excellence in education,” said Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. “This national recognition confirms that engaged school communities can positively impact the lives of its students.”

The Maryland schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Exemplary High Performing Schools are:

Cash Valley Elementary School, Allegany County;

Jacksonville Elementary School, Baltimore County;

Hampstead Elementary School, Carroll County;

Mount View Middle School, Howard County;

Lucy V. Barnsley Elementary School, Montgomery County;

Bayside Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County.

Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized the performance of more than 9,000 schools with some schools winning multiple awards.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually November 12 and 13, celebrating 317 public and 50 non-public school honorees.

Photographs and brief descriptions of the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at: https://www2.ed.gov/programs/nclbbrs/index.html

# # #

Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools Earn National Recognition