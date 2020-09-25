Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FLHSMV Releases New Design of the Support Law Enforcement Specialty License Plate

Seleccione aquí para Español

Support Law Enforcement

~ The newly redesigned Support Law Enforcement specialty plate is now available statewide. ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the newly redesigned Support Law Enforcement specialty license plate is now available in all tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state. As of September 1, 2020, there were 16,369 valid registrations of the Support Law Enforcement specialty license plate.

Floridians interested in purchasing the new Support Law Enforcement plate are encouraged to visit their local tax collector or license plate agency. A list of locations can be found online at flhsmv.gov/locations. There will be a $20 specialty plate fee in addition to other registration fees. A percentage of the revenue from the sale of this plate is allocated to the Florida Police Benevolent Association Heart Fund, Incorporated, a s. 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, to distribute according to its articles of incorporation.

The Support Law Enforcement specialty license plate was enacted by the Florida Legislature in 2002. This is the first redesign of the plate. A complete list of Florida’s specialty license plates can be found on the department’s website.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education and enforcement. FL is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.

