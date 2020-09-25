FOSTER BOY Los Angeles Premiere at the Sony Picture Drive-In Experience covered by FabTV

Matthew Modine ,Foster Boy , premiere, Los Angeles, fabtv , Fabtv.com , Fab TV

Matthew Modine at the Foster Boy premiere Los Angeles

Shane Paul McGhie , fabtv, foster boy , fabtv.com

Shane Paul McGhie arrives at the Foster Boy premiere covered FabTV

Krystian Lyttle , foster boy, shaq, fabtv.com , fabtv , fab tv

Aria Rich interviews actor Krystian Lyttle at the premiere of “Foster Boy” on the Sony lot.

FOSTER BOY Los Angeles Premiere at the Sony Picture Drive-In Experience, Los Angeles, CA, USA

FabTV Exclusive: "FOSTER BOY" Los Angeles Premiere at the Sony Picture Drive-In Experience ”
— David Palmer
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FabTV covers the "FOSTER BOY" Los Angeles Premiere at the Sony Picture Drive-In Experience

‘Foster Boy’ Starring Matthew Modine, Louis Gossett Jr. & Julie Benz

FabTV interviews on the SONY lot included Matthew Modine, Shane Paul McGhie, Krystian Lyttle , Jordan Belfi & director Youssef Delara.

Directed Youssef Delara, the film follows Michael Trainer, a hardened corporate lawyer unwittingly dragged into an ominous trial in which a for-profit foster care agency put a known sex offender into the same foster home as his young client Jamal, resulting in catastrophic trauma and immediately altering Jamal’s future. He wants nothing to do with Jamal’s case until a Judge forces him to represent him.

Gravitas Ventures is adding to its growing acquisition slate with Foster Boy, a courtroom drama starring Matthew Modine, Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr., Julie Benz, and Shane Paul McGhie. Gravitas has the North American distribution rights and is planning a theatrical and on-demand release on September 25.

Fernando Escovar
FabTV
+1 818-726-7269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Actor Matthew Modine at the "FOSTER BOY" Los Angeles Premiere at the Sony Picture Drive-In Experience

You just read:

FOSTER BOY Los Angeles Premiere at the Sony Picture Drive-In Experience covered by FabTV

Distribution channels: Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Fernando Escovar
FabTV
+1 818-726-7269
Company/Organization
FabTV
PO Box 2381
Toluca Lake, California, 91610
United States
+1 8187267269
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
FOSTER BOY Los Angeles Premiere at the Sony Picture Drive-In Experience covered by FabTV
Jane Lynch to host reboot of "WEAKEST LINK" on NBC
FabTV is now on ROKU
View All Stories From This Author