FOSTER BOY Los Angeles Premiere at the Sony Picture Drive-In Experience covered by FabTV

FabTV Exclusive: "FOSTER BOY" Los Angeles Premiere at the Sony Picture Drive-In Experience ”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FabTV covers the "FOSTER BOY" Los Angeles Premiere at the Sony Picture Drive-In Experience
‘Foster Boy’ Starring Matthew Modine, Louis Gossett Jr. & Julie Benz
FabTV interviews on the SONY lot included Matthew Modine, Shane Paul McGhie, Krystian Lyttle , Jordan Belfi & director Youssef Delara.
Directed Youssef Delara, the film follows Michael Trainer, a hardened corporate lawyer unwittingly dragged into an ominous trial in which a for-profit foster care agency put a known sex offender into the same foster home as his young client Jamal, resulting in catastrophic trauma and immediately altering Jamal’s future. He wants nothing to do with Jamal’s case until a Judge forces him to represent him.
Gravitas Ventures is adding to its growing acquisition slate with Foster Boy, a courtroom drama starring Matthew Modine, Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr., Julie Benz, and Shane Paul McGhie. Gravitas has the North American distribution rights and is planning a theatrical and on-demand release on September 25.
