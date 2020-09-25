TIAG Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification
Leading technology innovation company meets rigorous international standards for IT operations and information security management best practices
This certification illustrates our serious, relentless commitment to ensuring the security of our customers’ information and data.”RESTON, VA, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIAG—an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and
across the Department of Defense—is proud to share it was recently awarded its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification.
ISO/IEC 27001 is the most widely used information security standard prepared and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of international standards. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization.
“This certification illustrates the serious commitment we take to ensure our customers’ information and data are secure,” shares Neil Lampton, CEO and President of TIAG, “Standards such as ISO/IEC 27001 help us continually improve our processes and ISMS and establishes a foundation for success as we set our sights on achieving the DoD’s new Cyber Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) in the near future.”
This standard and certification was selected specifically to validate TIAG’s ability to exceed the quality expectations and requirements of its customers. Certifying its ISMS against ISO/IEC 27001 allows TIAG to demonstrate and independently assure its internal controls, the security of business and customer information, and its ability to quickly identify and manage any risks and aggressively meet contractual and regulatory requirements.
“Business resilience is key to our success and the success of our customers. It’s inherent in our culture to continually increase the reliability and security of our systems and information—while at the same time making sure we’re always in alignment with our customers’ requirements,” shares Umang Modi, TIAG’s Managing Principal & Chief Strategy Officer.
The final audit report also noted two significant strengths of TIAG’s Information Security Management System including the seamless integration of its information security system, standards, and procedures with existing NIST 800:171, ISO 9001, and CMMI security and quality programs—and how well it maintained its business continuity management infrastructure and information security controls during crises and/or disasters.
“It is observed that all services are delivered securely without any compromise during Covid-19 pandemic crises. All core applications are maintained with high availability and redundant sources through fedRAMP cloud services where high availability results are in 99.9% or above,” stated the process audit report prepared by the globally recognized NQA Management Systems.
Companies that achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2013 have demonstrated a high standard of process and system management and TIAG is proud to be among these companies.
