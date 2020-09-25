TCEQ approves fines totaling $478,171

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $394,508 against 19 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, one multimedia, one industrial hazardous waste, five municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, and six public water system.

In addition, on Sept. 15 and 22, the executive director approved penalties totaling $83,663 against 41 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.