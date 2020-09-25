Gifford Youth Achievement Center in Indian River County Recognized with PSC’s Triple E Award

TALLAHASSEE — While the local non-profit encourages individuals to “reach their ultimate potential,” the Gifford Youth Achievement Center (GYAC) in Indian River County is “reaching its ultimate potential” in energy efficiency. Its cost-effective lighting improvements that also enhance safety and save money earned GYAC the Florida Public Service Commission’s (PSC) quarterly Triple E Award for Energy Efficiency Efforts. “Through its programs and activities, the Center strives to increase high school and college graduation rates and enhance youth and adult life successes,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “The Center’s leaders are also serving as good life role models for the program participants, demonstrating how energy efficiency keeps electric bills affordable.” Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) completed a Business Energy Evaluation at the Center. FPL’s energy expert analyzed the organization’s energy use and shared a customized report with energy-saving solutions to help the organization’s bottom line. The evaluation provided opportunities for significant energy savings with lighting upgrades in the organization’s building, including hallways, classrooms, the kitchen, and even exit signs. Through FPL’s Nonprofit Energy Makeover Program, upgrades valued over $8,000 were made to the Center’s lighting. The upgrades are estimated to help the organization save more than $1,000 on lighting over the next few years while increasing safety. LED lighting is brighter and uses less energy, while producing less heat, enabling GYAC’s air conditioning system to cool more efficiently. “FPL helped us better understand our energy use and work toward our energy efficiency goal,” said Freddie Woolfork, Director of Public Relations and Facility Operations, GYAC. “With FPL’s assistance, we were also given an integrated dashboard that shows where our energy is going, so we can better control our monthly costs and put savings toward our important programs.” “It is always a rewarding experience to work with community organizations and businesses such as the Gifford Youth Achievement Center to help reduce energy use and provide immediate and long-term savings,” said Ron Bartnick, FPL Manager of DSM Energy Efficiency Programs. “Through these savings, the organization is able to invest more money into its mission to help local residents reach their full potential.” Covering the state’s five major geographic areas, each quarter the PSC presents its Triple E Award to a local business that has accomplished superior energy efficiency. Look for past Triple E Award recipients under Hot Topics on the PSC’s homepage, www.FloridaPSC.com. The PSC encourages cost-effective conservation and renewable energy to reduce the use of fossil fuels and defer the need for new generating capacity through the Florida Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act. About Gifford Youth Achievement Center The Gifford Youth Achievement Center, a 501(c)(3), opened its doors in 1998 with the sole purpose of enhancing the academic performance of children in Indian River County. In addition to year-round educational programs and activities for youth, GYAC provides activities for adults and senior citizens, such as exercise classes, bible study and educational training. The Center also hosts job fairs, health clinics, community gatherings and serves as an information hub for those in need of services. To learn more, visit www.gyac.net or call 772-794-1005. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.