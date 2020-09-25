Two Dallas Ritz-Carlton and Turtle Creek Estates to Auction via Concierge Auctions with Allie Beth Allman & Associates

A one-of-a-kind brownstone-inspired, contemporary townhome. An elegant and spacious Uptown residence with views of downtown. Live amidst the best that Dallas has to offer at the The Tower Residences at The Ritz-Carlton. A Turtle Creek resort-style home with pool, cabana, & full bar. A Mediterranean-style urban oasis with custom imports.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just minutes from downtown and located in two of the most exclusive areas in Dallas—the Tower Residences at The Ritz Carlton and Turtle Creek—2555 North Pearl Street #RR4 and 2505 Welborn Street will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Kyle Crews, Sanders Avrea, and Trey Bounds of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Currently listed for $5.595 million and $4.9 million, respectively, the properties will sell No Reserve October 27–29th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

"Having had multiple auctions with Concierge Auctions for years, I know that with the firm’s global exposure and experience, together, we will find the perfect buyers for these properties," stated Crews. “The auction process gives selling clients control—with unmatched reach and speed—and buyers, the ability to name their price on the world’s finest real estate offerings. A true, win-win.”

Designed by renowned architect Robert A. M. Stern and finished by Mark Molthan, Platinum Custom Homes, 2555 North Pearl Street #RR4 is a stunning, one-of-a-kind 6,079-square-foot brownstone-inspired, contemporary townhome. The property has three bedrooms and a study with a full bath that could be a fourth bedroom. A private high speed elevator connects the three-car garage to all levels of luxury living. Custom finishes and furnishings by acclaimed artist and designer Allen Kirsch complete the home. Additional features include custom hardwood and marble flooring; floor-to-ceiling windows and doors; high ceilings with crown molding; an expansive master suite with a spa bath featuring large soaking tub and dual vanities; a seamless glass steam shower; custom closet and dressing rooms; a private terrace overlooking courtyard off the master; a wine cellar; and private garage parking.

"It’s an absolute treat to live amidst the best that Dallas has to offer at the Tower Residences at The Ritz-Carlton. Not only do you have the privacy of living in a custom-finished Regency Row town home but you have access to Ritz-Carlton luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, and a resort pool and spa, in addition to a full-service concierge team always at the ready," stated Avrea.

Casa de Sueños, the urban oasis at 2505 Welborn Street, has both old-world charm and modern sensibility. The interior of the home evokes a quiet elegance, with a serene, natural palette of stone, hardwood, concrete, and iron. The beautiful outdoor living space provides the ultimate spot to relax. Surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping, this private area is tailor-made for entertaining. Guests can lounge by a resort-style pool with its shady stone cabana, or retreat to one of two additional master suites. An incredible recreation level beckons downstairs. Complete with a 2,000±-square-foot commercial-zoned space designed and constructed by legendary Dallas architects Fooshee & Cheek in 1930 and currently used as an art gallery and office space, additional features include a master sanctuary with a beamed, vaulted ceiling and fireplace; a master bath with heated tile floors, steam shower, and spa bath with double vanity; a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stone countertops, and a Wolf stove and range with showpiece vent hood; and a wine cellar and tasting room with barrel ceiling.

Both properties are located in the highly-sought-after Uptown Dallas area and are nestled in walkable neighborhoods close to cultural sites, shopping, dining, DART transit, and downtown. Known for its scenic beauty and close proximity to the vibrant and historic neighborhood of Oak Lawn, Turtle Creek offers multiple parks just blocks from the Casa de Sueños door. Beyond the parks, stroll through the Dallas Museum of Art and the Nasher Sculpture Garden. The Dallas Symphony, Winspear Opera House, and the Perot Museum are just minutes away. Walk to the American Airlines Center to catch the Mavericks or the Stars on their home turf. 2555 North Pearl Street #RR4 is a part of Regency Row, an exclusive private enclave of custom homes at The Tower Residences at the Ritz-Carlton. Owners enjoy five-star services and amenities from The Ritz-Carlton Dallas Hotel.

2555 North Pearl Street #RR4 and Casa de Sueños are available for showings daily from 1-4PM and by appointment, and are additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com