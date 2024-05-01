Concierge Auctions Announces May Lineup of Nearly $260 Million in Luxury Real Estate Spanning the Globe

10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, CA 55 Fremont Place, Hancock Park, Los Angeles, CA Valle De Bravo, Mexico

The famous ‘Azria Estate’, originally listed for $87 million; a historic home once owned by Muhammad Ali; and a 65± acre equestrian retreat headline the month

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming auctions for May—nearly $260 million in luxury properties showcasing some of the most opulent real estate in the world.

Headlining the month of May is the $87 million ‘Azria Estate’ in Holmby Hills, owned by the late fashion mogul Max Azria, founder of the renowned BCBGMAXAZRIA fashion brand, and his wife, Lubov Azria; a historic home once owned by boxing legend Muhammad Ali, also in Los Angeles; and a 65± acre equestrian retreat in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.

This month, a selection of marquee offerings as part of its inaugural ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale at Sotheby’s London as it continues to set new benchmarks for the industry. As the first-ever Sotheby’s exhibition of real estate to gavel live in Europe, the evening sale will feature a handcrafted curation of Sotheby’s International Realty listings representing some of the finest properties available from across the globe. Bidding will commence online via the firm’s marketplace, and culminate live on 30 May.

All are available for viewing on conciergeauctions.com, where buyers may also place bids from anywhere in the world.

Featured Properties:

‘The Azria Estate’, 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California

Listed for $55 million. Starting Bids expected up to $38 million.

Bidding open 9-23 May

Famously known as the ‘Azria Estate’ within Hollywood circles, 10250 West Sunset Boulevard is a 30,000-square-foot residence built in the 1930s and once owned by the late fashion mogul Max Azria, founder of the renowned BCBGMAXAZRIA fashion brand, and his wife, Lubov Azria. The opulent, historic estate, originally listed at $87 million, is nestled within the affluent Holmby Hills enclave of Los Angeles.

Listed by Rayni Williams and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates, the ‘Azria Estate’ spans nearly three acres of land with multiple structures and an impressive 60 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms. Set behind a gated long driveway, the expansive motor court accommodates more than 20 cars. Designed by famed architect and celebrity home designer Paul Williams, the reimagined estate represents Williams' largest residential estate and showcases his iconic Georgian Colonial style.

55 Fremont Place, Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California

Bidding Open through 15 May—Current Ask: $8 million

55 Fremont Place is a one-of-a-kind, circa 1915, 10,500-square-foot Italian Renaissance manor. Listed by Stefani Stolper and Kristen Lawson of The Beverly Hills Estates and June Ahn of Coldwell Banker Realty, the historic estate lies within the highly-sought-after Fremont Place neighborhood of Los Angeles and spans nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and occupies approximately 1.6 acres of private park-like grounds.

Situated within an esteemed gated neighborhood comprised of nearly 70 residences with notable historical connections, the property retains significant cultural value. Though it has been previously owned by a number of early 20th century movers and shakers, including A.P. Giannini, founder of Bank of America, and King C. Gillette, founder of Gillette, its most notable resident is none other than “The Greatest” boxing icon, Muhammad Ali. Ali lived with his family in the estate, which he bought in 1979, often hosting various iconic superstars such as Michael Jackson, Sylvester Stallone, and Clint Eastwood. The property’s current owners, distinguished attorneys Michael Lawson and Matte McFadden-Lawson, recently welcomed President Barack Obama as a guest into the storied home.

The estate’s star-studded pedigree is matched by a magnificent design from famed architect John C. Austin, responsible for legendary Los Angeles landmarks including L.A. City Hall and the Griffith Observatory.

‘Rancho El Salto’, Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Listed for $26.2 million. Starting Bids expected between $5 million and $10 million.

Bidding open 15-30 May

‘Rancho El Salto,’ an expansive 65.48-acre ranch and estate in a nature-filled oasis in Mexico’s famed Valle de Bravo, is located in a gorgeous lakeside town along the shore of the popular water sports destination Lake Valle de Bravo and near a diverse natural landscape including rivers, lakes, waterfalls and bountiful forestry. Listed by Luis Diaz of Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty, the residence is a prime choice for nature and equestrian lovers.

In addition to its nearby immaculate environment, ‘Rancho El Salto’ boasts a plethora of outdoor experiences, creating the perfect balance between relaxation and enjoyment. The ranch offers facilities such as a swimming pool, jacuzzi, swim lane, soccer field, paddle tennis court, horse-riding arena, fully-equipped stable, golf green with nine tees at different distances, and a greenhouse. The country house, tinged with Italian Tuscany accents throughout, spans 19,375 square feet and offers seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and four partial bathrooms. Surrounded by lush gardens and expansive grounds, the home also features a separate space called the 'Palapa,' a social and celebratory location with incomparable views of the mountains and Lake Valle de Bravo.

Additional Properties:

15855 Highway 238, Grants Pass, Oregon

Listed for $3.995 million by Sheila Gunderson and Jamie Trout of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding Open—Current Ask: $1.6 million

This gorgeous, custom-built log home on over 130 acres overlooks the Applegate River, one of the best rivers for fly fishing steelheads or trout.

11 East 70th Street & 15 East 70th Street, Unit 1A, Upper East Side, New York, New York

Selling collectively or separately by Rachel A. Glazer and Bridget Little of Compass

Collective Starting Bids Expected Between $2.25 million and $4.25 million

Bidding Open 8-21 May

Situated next door to the renowned Frick Museum and steps from Central Park, this is one of the most distinguished blocks in Manhattan and a rare chance to own a pre-war condominium and gallery space in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in New York. In Apartment 1A of 15 East 70th Street, find a gorgeous 2,000-plus square foot white-glove condominium with original details, custom woodwork, and a private patio. The Gallery at 11 East 70th Street is a unique turnkey trophy property, with over 4,600 square feet of space for private or personal art display.

‘Nestucca Sea Ranch’, 41900 Horizon View Avenue, Central Coast, Cloverdale, Oregon

Listed for $10 million by Brian Ladd of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $2.5 million and $4 million

Bidding Open 2-16 May

Ocean and river views as far as the eye can see beckon from this Central Oregon Coast sanctuary. The private oasis is surrounded by windswept grasses, rocky beaches, and unobstructed views of sea stacks rising from the ocean, with nearly every interior wall offering abundant windows that frame those same views.

2103 North 2653rd Road, Marseilles, Near Chicago, Illinois

Listed for $3.5 million by Michael LaFido of eXp Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $500,000 and $1 million

Bidding Open 10-24 May

The ultimate year-round country escape awaits in Marseilles. At the end of a tree-lined drive, this custom stone estate offers space to roam, amenities galore, and an unparalleled indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

162 East 63rd Street, Upper East Side, New York, New York

Listed for $7.5 million by Adam Modlin of The Modlin Group

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.75 million and $3.75 million

Bidding Open 15-29 May

This gorgeous home is set in the heart of the Upper East Side and was designed by renowned interior designer Bunny Williams and Architectural Digest’s Harry Scnhapper. The property features custom woodwork and exquisite antique P.E. Guerin hardware.

367 Anderson Road, Whitesboro, Greater Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Listed for $5.75 million by Michaela Chicotsky, David Chicotsky and Niklas Larson of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.275 million and $2.75 million

Bidding open 15-30 May

This beautiful Texas estate features premier equestrian facilities, luxury amenities, and peaceful living set on over eighty-six acres of land with 30 acres of pipe fence pasture, a two-acre stocked pond, a casita, and a main house.

‘Albero del Segnale’, 13320 Signal Tree Lane, Potomac, Maryland

Listed for $11.5 million by Peg Mancuso of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $3 million and $6 million

Bidding open 15-30 May

This magnificent estate is evocative of the Tuscan countryside, with roots that harken back to the Civil War in the form of an old chestnut tree. The property's historic charm permeates its design. Encompassing 26,698 square feet, the estate boasts six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and four half baths, all exuding a historic Tuscan ambiance.

8719 South Palouse, Spokane, Washington

Listed for $4.75 million by John Williams of Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected up to $1.75 million

Bidding Open 16-30 May

This gorgeous Tuscan-style estate features high-quality imported materials and high-end modern amenities. The 11,000-plus square foot home brings the beauty of Old World design to the Pacific Northwest on over 15 acres, including a garden and fruit orchard.

‘Silk Shadow’, Mykonos, Greece

Listed for €6.9 million by Greece Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between €2.5 million and €3.5 million

Bidding open 22-30 May

This stunning cliffside villa in the ultra-luxurious Agios Lazaros enclave of Mykonos, Greece features designer ensuite bathrooms, all equipped with luxurious amenities such as steam showers and oversized tubs. The expansive living room and dining area afford panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, while a chef's kitchen and a state-of-the-art gym cater to guests' every need.

2110 N Ocean Boulevard #26D, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Listed for $3.992 million by Linda Seitel of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.2 million and $2.5 million

Bidding open 15-30 May

This stunning penthouse offers unrivaled panoramic ocean, city views, abundant natural light, and unlimited access to five-star amenities, including two heated pools, private beach access with towel service, a two-story gym, and 24-hour security and valet service.

600 Colebrook Court NW, Chastain Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Listed for $3.72 million by Lisa Bennett of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

Reserve: $2.75 million

Bidding open 15-30 May

This luxurious, contemporary home in Atlanta is on a lovely landscaped lot that can be seen through the walls of glass windows. The newly constructed home has over 12,000 square feet of living space and a rooftop with over 3,000 square feet and a walkout pool overlooking the wooded landscape.

Migdale Castle, 3872-3874 Route 44, Millbrook, New York

Listed for $14 million by Heather Croner of Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty and Loy Carlos of Nest Seekers

Starting Bids Expected Between $4 million and $8 million

Bidding Open 16-30 May

One of the Hudson Valley’s most iconic properties, Migdale Castle sits on 200 acres of land that are broken into two parcels—one 50-acre piece, and an adjacent 150-acre piece, available for separate sales or together as a unit—the home exists as an expansive four-story residence that occupies 34,000 square feet and encompasses 29 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 12 full baths, and six half bathrooms.

1960 Broadway #7, San Francisco, California

Listed for $6.5 million by Bernadette Lamothe of Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5 million to $3 million

Bidding Open 16-30 May

Hosting cachet and a premier Bay Area address in a Golden Age, this architectural masterpiece built in 1925, is stunning from the exterior. With an intimate nine units in total, the residence spans the entire 7th floor, featuring statement French doors and wrought-iron balconettes, letting sweeping views and light flood the interior and creating the ultimate setting for entertaining.

6350 North Lake Boulevard, North Lake Tahoe, California

Listed for $6.9 million by Trudi Lee and Camille Duvall of Sierra Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $2 million and $4 million

Bidding Open 16-30 May

With an award-winning design, this luxury retreat offers majestic mountain views on gorgeous Lake Tahoe. The newly constructed and never-before-lived-in contemporary property plays a perfect host to relaxing vacations with family and a low-key lifestyle centered around the outdoors.

Lot 11, Turks And Caicos Islands

Listed for $2.7 million by Courtney Chapman of Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $500,000 to $750,000

Bidding Open 17-30 May

Featuring unrivaled panoramic ocean views, this island ‘penthouse’ location is set amongst the serene private estates of The Summit—a low-density, exclusive residential enclave on Provo’s historic Blue Mountain. The unique residential-zoned island ‘penthouse’ commands north and south facing ocean views from the highest point in the Islands at approximately 160 feet above sea level, affording magnificent 360-degree panoramic ocean views.

Lot 40, Turks And Caicos Islands

Listed for $3.25 million by Courtney Chapman of Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty Starting Bids Expected Between $500,000 to $1 million

Bidding Open 17-30 May

This is an opportunity to acquire one of the last-remaining oceanfront sites in TCI’s prestigious Blue Mountain location. Rising gently to 60 feet above sea level, and enjoying 120 feet of frontage, the property affords spectacular views over a multitude of blue ocean hues and the coral reef break of TCI’s Princess Alexandria National Park.

21 Teresa Lane, Tybee Island, Savannah-Hilton Head Area, Georgia

Listed for $5.6 million by Kelli Weis of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.3 million to $3 million

Bidding Open 17-30 May

This stunning, fully remodeled southern gem is on over two acres of secluded beachfront. Fully remodeled in 2018 with additional mechanical upgrades, the home features center-cut white oak flooring, Visual Comfort & Co. lighting fixtures, and hand-painted finishes by local artist Sam Ward.

‘Camelot Ridge Resort’, 534 South 500 East #57, Avilla, Fort Wayne Area, Indiana

Listed for $3.495 million by Sandy Ginn of Encore Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $900,000 and $1.6 million

Bidding Open 16-30 May

This outdoorsman's oasis and hunter's retreat offers an expansive estate and 170-plus acres of pristine hardwood trees, rolling hills, miles of trails, and a serene lake that give way to a majestic lodge. With abundant wildlife available and many established hunting rifle, bow, and tower blinds throughout the property, the retreat is ideal for personal adventure or for hosting large groups.

‘Azienda Agricola Montefiorito’, Asti, Monferrato Region, Italy

Listed for €3.95 million by Ilaria Demartini of Italy Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between €1 million and €2 million

Bidding Open 23-30

In the quiet Italian mountainside town of Asti, this monastery-turned-private estate with its oldest building dating back to the 1600s is a stunning property that was meticulously renovated over the past 15 years with the best consultants the region has to offer in order to preserve its historic charm with modernized amenities, landscaped grounds with a pool, wine-tasting facilities, and its own church. Over four hectares of the estate are organic vineyards of Nebbiolo, Grignolino, Arneis, and Sauvignon Blanc grapes that can produce up to 40,000 bottles of authentic wine.

Images of properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.