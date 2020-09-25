Dynamic Escape Rooms Named ‘Best Escape Room’ in Phoenix in 2020
Dynamic Escape Rooms was recognized in the 42nd annual Best of Phoenix issue published by the Phoenix New Times.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Escape Rooms is thrilled to announce that they have been named the Best Escape Room in Phoenix in the New Times’ Best of Phoenix Reader’s Choice 2020.
“We are thrilled to receive this award. There are several amazing escape rooms in Tempe and the entire Phoenix valley so we are very honored by this recognition from the public” said Adam Stroth, owner of Dynamic Escape Rooms, “We are so grateful to our customers and fans who made this possible.”
Dynamic Escape Rooms offers completely immersive and exciting custom-designed games, including several science-fiction time travel adventures: ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Nemesis’, as well as a mystical archeological escapade: ‘The Secret Gallery’.
Readers were able to cast their vote for a variety of categories of local businesses in the Phoenix metropolitan area. For a full list of ‘Best of Phoenix’ winners, visit: https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/best-of/2020/readers-choice
About Dynamic Escape Rooms
Dynamic Escape Rooms was founded in 2018. It is locally owned and operated in Tempe, Arizona. Their mission is to offer unique, custom-designed immersive experiences for their guests. Visit dynamicescaperooms.com or follow the company on social media to stay up to date with company news.
