Dynamic Escape Rooms announces new ‘Conquer Cabin Fever’ Campaign
Dynamic Escape Rooms launches a new promotional campaign to invite new and returning guests to the Tempe Escape Room Center.TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Escape Rooms is proud to welcome new and returning customers to their award-winning escape rooms in Tempe, Arizona. The local company recently launched their ‘Conquer Cabin Fever’ campaign, which encourages guests who are looking for something fun to do outside their home to try the Best Escape Room in Phoenix.
“This campaign really highlights what friends and families in our community are looking for, something fun but safe,” said Adam Stroth, owner of Dynamic Escape Rooms, “People are going stir-crazy at home and are eager to get out of the house and enjoy an adventure. Our goal is to bring our guests through an immersive story, so they can forget the outside world for a moment while having fun and focus on solving the challenges at hand.”
The Tempe Escape Room Center now offers all Private Games for no added cost. This allows groups to take part in a fun, immersive adventure with only other guests they know. In light of the current health concerns, Dynamic Escape Rooms continues to take extra measures to make sure guests feel safe and comfortable during their visit. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings in public areas, and employees wear coverings at all times. The company routinely cleans public areas and all touchable game elements are disinfected between each reservation.
Dynamic Escape Rooms offers exciting custom-designed themes for their escape games, including several science-fiction Time Travel adventures, ‘Deja Vu’ or ‘Nemesis’. Their most recent adventure, an elaborate secret relic heist, ‘The Secret Gallery’ recently debuted to rave reviews. Reservations are available for groups of 2 to 18 players, including a new Party Package for groups of up to 10 for only $199.
Dynamic Escape Rooms was founded in 2018. It is locally owned and operated in Tempe, Arizona. Their mission is to offer unique, custom-designed immersive experiences for their guests. Visit dynamicescaperooms.com or follow the company on social media to stay up to date with company news.
