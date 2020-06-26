DYNAMIC ESCAPE ROOMS IN TEMPE AZ LAUNCHES NEW GAME
Tempe, Arizona based escape room company releases a new immersive adventure game, ‘The Secret Gallery’.TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Escape Rooms in Tempe, recently announced the release of their latest interactive adventure, ‘The Secret Gallery’, Chapter 1 of their newest escape room theme, Quest to the Forbidden Temple. The game is described as an exciting adventure to recover mystical objects, part one of a quest to reach a lost temple in the remote jungle.
Dynamic Escape Rooms was recognized as 2019’s Best Escape Room in Phoenix Magazine’s Best of the Valley Readers Pick’s contest, and is currently a finalist in the 2020 competition.
“We really stepped it up,” said owner, Adam Stroth, when describing the new game. “Customers loved our last adventure, and we wanted to provide them something that takes their escape rooms experience to the next level.”
Dynamic Escape Rooms brings a unique take on escape room entertainment. Dynamic focuses on several key pillars when designing and created their escape room adventures:
Immersive Experience — Custom built props, challenges, and puzzles are used throughout the games so every customer is taken on an immersive experience, not just a set of padlocks and keys to manipulate for an hour.
Chapter Based Adventures — Escape game experiences at Dynamic Escape Rooms are chapter based, meaning the adventure isn’t over after the first game. Each Escape Room theme contains multiple adventures arranged in chapters, allowing guests to continue on in the adventure, similar to movie sequels.
Multi-Linear Game Play —Thoughtful design and care are put into the plot of every adventure, with particular attention played to game flow. Dynamic offers Multi-Linear game-play, where there are many challenges that can be worked on simultaneously, allowing each guest the opportunity to be part of the fun.
The Tempe Escape Room is committed to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. In light of current situations, the company has expanded their already thorough cleaning protocols to provide a safe and sanitary environment for customers. Game elements are sanitized before and after each game. All reservations are private to ensure that groups are able to maintain proper social distancing and have limited interactions with people outside of their party.
Dynamic Escape Rooms was founded in 2018. It is locally owned and operated in Tempe, Arizona. Visit dynamicescaperooms.com or follow the company on social media to stay up to date with company news.
