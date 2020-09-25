Ashley Bolling and Karie Kaufmann Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Ashley Bolling, Owner and Creator of Closet Freekz International. Karie Kaufmann, Certified in both ActionCOACH and Scaling Up frameworks.
God has given each of us unique talents, and it’s up to us to make the most of those gifts and share them with others.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Karie Kaufmann, Certified in both ActionCOACH and Scaling Up frameworks
Companies and industries need change. Stagnation equates to death for most companies. Candice Georgiadis is working with two industry powerhouse women that are pushing the 'norm', helping companies and industries break out of stagnation. Portions of recent interviews with these two women are included below. Candice Georgiadis' work facilitates 'spreading the word' and helping others reach new goals, new successes in their business. Reach out to her at the below contact options to get your company, your product, on the right track as we continue to #reopen the business world.
-
Ashley Bolling, Owner and Creator of Closet Freekz International
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
The Bigger the problem the bigger the opportunity.
Some of the most widely known entrepreneurs started off just doing something that they were interested in, but were able to pivot the concept to scale because they were able to tap into a larger need for what it was they were providing. When I started my company, originally it was because of my interest in fashion and the brilliance of using resources that already existed. But the ah ha moment that I could make a chain to compete nationally with retail leaders in my price point when I realized there was such a greater need for what my company was doing. Pollution is not just a niche problem. It is an ALL OF US problem. The pollution of textiles will have global effects if likeable, usable, and realistic sustainable alternatives are not developed to substitute them. Thus a global problem will always need a global size network of solutions. Which will leave you a wide-open marketspace for opportunity.
It takes money to make money.
One of my bigger business lessons has been to not be afraid to spend money. Most people starting their first start ups have never maneuvered with anything over a few thousand dollars before in their life. So naturally with starting a business, you nickel and dime everything just to get it moving not even realizing that at some point, the quality of what you can produce in a lot of circumstances require a certain quantity of capital just to function at a healthy operational capacity. I say all the time that I definitely appreciated the learning curve of when I was running a business on nickels, especially because most times if you’ve never done something before, you don’t even know how to spend the money most effectively even if you did get it. But hearing the advice not to be afraid to spend money to produce the most adequate model for success was kind of like a weight off my shoulders and opened a new perspective about how I saw the function on money to a busines. Learning that concepts need money just to spend on making mistakes just to get to the best product was revelation. So when I talk to new entrepreneurs about setting sights for their businesses, the plan to spend money is always in the cards. The complete interview is available here.
-
Karie Kaufmann, Certified in both ActionCOACH and Scaling Up frameworks
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
I used to worry a lot about the future — always second-guessing if I was making the right decision or speculating how things would turn out. Two key pieces of advice have really helped me to grow in this area and significantly quieted my “worry wart” tendencies.
The first is a Proverb from the Bible that my mother frequently quotes that says, “Don’t borrow worries from tomorrow.” It helps me to live in the present and only focus on what I can control, rather than hypothesizing about what might happen in the future.
The second was something my husband, Scott, said to me years ago. At a time that I was frustrated that he wasn’t showing as much (unnecessary) concern about a situation as I was. He said, “The way I see it, we’ve always been ok, so I think this will be ok too. And even if it goes wrong, we’ll still be ok.”
I realized he was right. After all, this wasn’t a life or death issue on the table. If you zoom out, most of our troubles are temporary, and he has really helped me to keep things in perspective.
The third piece of advice came from a former boss, Brian Buffini. He said to be grateful for your natural gifts, but not prideful. After all, a gift is something you’ve been given — not something you made on your own. God has given each of us unique talents, and it’s up to us to make the most of those gifts and share them with others. Read the rest of the interview here.
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn