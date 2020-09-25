Dynasty Fantasy Football Auction Platform Dynasty Depot Announces Official Partnership with the FFPC
The first-ever auction site for Dynasty Fantasy Football will integrate fully with the industry’s leading platform for Dynasty leagues.
This partnership is an ideal opportunity for us. There is a significant market gap where live auctions are concerned, and Dynasty Depot is the solution we’ve been waiting for.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynasty Depot, the only place online to bid on, buy and sell Dynasty Fantasy Football Teams, today announced its official partnership with the Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC). On September 17, the two parties finalized a contract to integrate their platforms, allowing users to buy and sell FFPC Dynasty teams via live auction.
“We could not be more thrilled to be working with FFPC on this brand-new venture,” said Dynasty Depot Co-Founder Nelson Verbit, a Philadelphia-based entrepreneur and long-time Dynasty team owner. “As the go-to spot for Dynasty leagues, their enthusiasm for our concept is crucial to its success.”
The FFPC has been the top site for high-stakes, season-long fantasy football since 2008, with over $40,000,000 in winnings awarded to date. Until this year, however, there was no central platform for owners to buy and sell pre-drafted teams. Verbit, along with business partner Rick Taylor, proposed the concept for Dynasty Depot in early 2020. The site is now in the final stages of development, with live auctions set to begin on January 4, 2021.
“This partnership is an ideal opportunity for us,” said Alex Kaganovsky, FFPC Co-Founder. “There is a significant market gap where live auctions are concerned, and Dynasty Depot is the solution we’ve been waiting for.”
“Dynasty Fantasy Football is about to change forever,” Verbit added. “We’re ready to dominate.”
About Dynasty Depot
Dynasty Depot is the single destination to bid on, buy and sell FFPC Dynasty Fantasy Football Teams. The first-of-its-kind auction site gives dynasty owners a new way to leverage their expertise, stay invested in their dynasty game long-term and play the game they love. For more information, visit www.DynastyDepot.com.
About the FPPC
The Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) is the world's leader in season-long high stakes fantasy football. The FFPC offers pay-to-play fantasy football leagues, contests and national tournaments at price levels to match any budget. For more information, visit www.MyFFPC.com.
