Florida Resorts And Yachting Industry To Get Boost From Private Jet Travelers According To New Survey
Florida's struggling hospitality industry will benefit from private jet travelers during the Fall and Holiday season
38% of private jet users say they plan to visit Florida before the end of the year, the top destination, according to new research by Private Jet Card Comparisons”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida is the top destination for private jet travelers this Fall and Holiday season, according to a just-released survey of private aviation users.
Nearly 4 in 10 respondents (38%) said they plan to visit Florida at least once before the end of the year, the top destination for private jet travelers from new research by Private Jet Card Comparisons, a buyer's guide to private jet membership and jet card programs. Mountain destinations were a close second, noted by 34% of respondents.
While 73% of visitors to the Sunshine State said they will be staying in a second home they own, 31% will be staying in a resort hotel, 20% will use a rental villa, 17% will be taking an owned or chartered yacht, and 10% will stay at an Airbnb.
Private jet users spend an average of $85,000 per trip in the destinations they visit, meaning the influx of private jet travelers will provide an economic boost for Florida's COVID-19 impacted travel and tourism industry.
Overall, 90% of respondents are expecting to travel by private jet this fall. According to the survey, 51% of respondents are planning to increase their use of private aviation, with 31% reporting their companies are expanding usage of private aviation services.
The survey analyzed individuals' upcoming plans to fly private between September and the festive period, with 36% of respondents identifying as new or returning users and 64% representing existing users who were flying private prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The fact that nearly one-third of respondents said they will be staying in a resort hotel is truly a green shoot for the travel and tourism industry in Florida," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons.
Key highlights from the survey include:
- 51% of all respondents are planning to increase their use of private aviation, while 28% expect to make the same number of flights, and 21% anticipate decreasing their private flight usage
- 73% of those visiting Florida plan to stay in a second home they own, followed by resort hotels (31%), rental villas (20%), and charter or owned yachts (17%)
- Among all respondents who are either new or returning users of private aviation services, 89% are planning to fly privately
- Of those who were already existing private aviation users prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 38% expect to make the same number of flights while 30% are planning to increase their private travel usage during this timeframe, and 32% plan to decrease their use of private aviation
- 72% of all respondents are flying privately to reduce possible exposure to COVID-19, including 87% of new or returning private aviation users and 63% of existing users
- 29% of new/returning users expect to fly privately for business travel, compared to just 13% of existing users who plan to increase private flights for business
- Of the respondents whose companies are expanding private jet access for business travel, 92% report their companies are expanding the type of trips for which private aviation is being used, with 28% saying their companies are expanding the number of employees who can use private aviation and 20% expanding both.
- 53% of new and returning users expect to continue to use private aviation after concerns about the pandemic recede
- Respondents reported their top destinations for leisure trips as Florida (38%), followed by mountain destinations (34%), the Caribbean/Central America (17%), and big cities (16%)
- The majority of all respondents (69%) cited second homes as their primary accommodations for leisure trips as well as resort hotels (31%), city hotels (20%), rental villas (17%), owned/charter yachts (10%) and Airbnb (6%)
Separate research from Argus TRAQPak shows through August, private jet departures from Florida were down 13.8% compared to a national decline of 28.1%. Florida has the most private aviation flights of any state - 168,699 - ahead of second-place California (134,483), and third-place Texas (131,637). The latter two saw drops of 29.4% and 27.9%, respectively. According to TSA, airline passenger counts remain about 70% below pre-COVID levels, making private jet users even more critical to the economies they visit.
The survey was conducted online from September 18 to 22, 2020, via Survey Monkey to subscribers of Private Jet Card Comparisons, a buyer's guide that enables users to compare over 250 private aviation membership options in order to identify the programs that best fit their needs in minutes, saving weeks of research.
Subscribers also have unlimited access to Quick Compare Pricing, enabling them to view flight costs between various options. The website's news blog features educational articles, tips, and breaking news about private aviation jet card and membership providers, a multi-billion dollar market.
