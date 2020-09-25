Dr. Christian Gonzalez and Dr. Gail Saltz Sit Down For An Interview With Fotis Georgiadis
Dr. Christian Gonzalez, Naturopathic Doctor. Dr. Gail Saltz, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Psychoanalyst and published author.
— Dr. Christian Gonzalez, Naturopathic Doctor
Dr. Christian Gonzalez, Naturopathic Doctor
The irony of having a loneliness epidemic is glaring. We are living in a time where more people are connected to each other than ever before in history. Our technology has the power to connect billions of people in one network, in a way that was never possible. Yet despite this, so many people are lonely. Why is this? Can you share 3 of the main reasons why we are facing a loneliness epidemic today?
Here’s a few examples that I can pick up on:
Social media has been mentioned and that’s interesting because, in one sense, we have a sense of community because we can follow all these random pages. For example, I follow this page that’s all about basket weaving, and your sense of community is there, but it’s false because it has a ceiling. And you’re not going to truly interact, because DMing, or texting, never takes the place of the energy we exchange face-to-face. So the importance of that can’t be understated — what we have right now is a false sense of community, a virtual community. You feel that sense of community when there’s like-minded people all under one roof. That’s why people love going to concerts, because it’s like-minded people who share the same interest.
The second one I can think of is the lack of community when it comes to living in places that don’t have “centers”. Think about when you go to Europe, and everything is right there. When I was in Portugal, everything was outdoors, there was always music in the town square, etc. The town square was where everyone met, and we have that a little bit in New York where there’s performers on the subway, sometimes Union Square or Central Park. But we generally aren’t structured like that in America. So I think that even the way we approach community as Americans, is really falling short. When you walk the streets of Italy or Portugal, you see that the energy is very different and charming, and that’s because everyone is interacting, everyone is outside. The American sense is very go-go-go, thinking for yourself, doing for yourself. You may see it in smaller towns in America, but in big cities like LA, it’s hard to find your true community. Continue reading here.
Dr. Gail Saltz, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Psychoanalyst and published author
Ok. it is not enough to talk about problems without offering possible solutions. In your experience, what are the 5 things each of us can do to help solve the Loneliness Epidemic. Please give a story or an example for each.
— Hone your empathy. Most people are fairly consumed with their own point of view and their own struggles. Standing in other people’s shoes emotionally would help everyone in the sense that there would be motivation to connect with them and understand their point of view. This is what grows relationships of meaning.
— Just ask. People who feel lonely, also often feel insecure and afraid to ask you to get together, to talk, to listen, to connect…even by phone. Ask them first. They need that boost that you would want to, it can help them feel secure enough to keep connecting.
— Spend less time on social media and more time in person. Right now it might need to be in masks and socially distanced, but in-person interactions build and maintain relationships. Social media does not.
— Be willing to listen. Part of feeling connected to others is listening. Listening makes the other person feel truly understood. Offer yourself up as a good listener to others that you notice might be feeling lonely. This would go a long way. Some places are creating “listening benches” where someone waits for anyone who might want to drop in to have a conversation and be heard. This is a great idea and actually has been found to be effective in helping people with depression. The rest of the interview is available here.
