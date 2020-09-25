Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,053 in the last 365 days.

UDAF Migrating Information to New Software

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is in the process of migrating information to a new software program.

 

To ensure that correct information is migrated into the new program UDAF will require that each company have current valid contact information.  UDAF requires the following current information; contact name, email, mailing address, physical address and phone number. 

Please review your information in our current system and update as needed. Thank you for taking the time to review and update your information.

If you have any questions, please contact your Program Manager.

 

 

You just read:

UDAF Migrating Information to New Software

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.