New Drought Resources

On April 24, 2025, Governor Spencer J. Cox issued an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency due to drought conditions in 17 Utah counties, including Washington, Iron, San Juan, Kane, Juab, Emery, Grand, Beaver, Garfield, Piute, Millard, Tooele, Uintah, Carbon, Sevier, Sanpete, and Wayne counties.

This declaration unlocks access to various state and federal financial resources and programs aimed at supporting individuals, agricultural producers, and communities affected by the drought. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is working closely with other state agencies and partners to identify and distribute these resources effectively.

What this means for you:

Increased Availability of Aid: This declaration triggers processes that can lead to financial assistance for those impacted by water shortages.

This declaration triggers processes that can lead to financial assistance for those impacted by water shortages. Focus on Affected Areas: Resources will be prioritized for the counties experiencing the most severe drought conditions.

Resources will be prioritized for the counties experiencing the most severe drought conditions. Coordination of Support: State agencies will work together to streamline the delivery of aid and support services.

Learn more here.