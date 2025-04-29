Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,875 in the last 365 days.

New Drought Resources

On April 24, 2025, Governor Spencer J. Cox issued an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency due to drought conditions in 17 Utah counties, including Washington, Iron, San Juan, Kane, Juab, Emery, Grand, Beaver, Garfield, Piute, Millard, Tooele, Uintah, Carbon, Sevier, Sanpete, and Wayne counties.

This declaration unlocks access to various state and federal financial resources and programs aimed at supporting individuals, agricultural producers, and communities affected by the drought. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is working closely with other state agencies and partners to identify and distribute these resources effectively.

What this means for you:

  • Increased Availability of Aid: This declaration triggers processes that can lead to financial assistance for those impacted by water shortages.
  • Focus on Affected Areas: Resources will be prioritized for the counties experiencing the most severe drought conditions.
  • Coordination of Support: State agencies will work together to streamline the delivery of aid and support services.

Learn more here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Drought Resources

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more