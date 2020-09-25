Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bad Penny's Rock Anthem "Voices in My Head" Enters Hot 100 "With A Bullet"

Supergroup "Bad Penny" Todd LaTorre, Mike Holtzman, Jules Radino, Danny Miranda

(clockwise from top left) Todd LaTorre (credit: Mike Savioa), Mike Holtzman (credit: Julia Sariy), Jules Radino, Danny Miranda

Supergroup's Debut Opens at #76 on MediaBase Chart; Project Features Current/Ex-Members of Queen, Journey, Blue Oyster Cult, & Queensryche.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Penny, a project that features Queensryche's lead singer Todd LaTorre, former Queen bassist Danny Miranda, Blue Oyster Cult drummer Jules Radino, and guitarist/songwriter Mike Holtzman, has entered the MediaBase Hot 100 chart with a bullet, dropping in at #76 with their thundering alt-rock debut, "Voices in My Head."

"Now THAT is a rock and roll song!" said legendary DJ Keith Fingers of Long Island rock radio 102.3 WBAB. "The guitar solo, the drums, the bass, the vocals. Man, it gets better every time I hear it!

The track has built steady momentum in only two weeks of release with viral spread on Spotify and other streaming platforms and major radio airplay driven by classic rock, alt-rock and Top40 listeners.

Gwen Sciora of 90.1 WUSB FM put it simply: "WooHoo! What a supergroup! What a song!"

As "Voices in My Head" climbs the charts, Bad Penny's next single, "Lose Myself" (featuring ex-Journey lead singer Steve Augeri) readies at the starting gate.

"We expect 'Lose Myself' to drop in a few weeks," said Mike Holtzman, the band's lead songwriter. "We are so excited for this song. Steve's performance is incredible. Fans of Journey will freak out."

