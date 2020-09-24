Centennial Bowl Ramp Closures, Upgrades September 25-28 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following closures at the U.S. Highway 95-215 Beltway interchange or “Centennial Bowl” in northwest Las Vegas:

Friday Night – Saturday Night (September 25-26) • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 to eastbound 215 Beltway ramp will be closed from 8 p.m., September 25, until at 8 p.m., September 26. • There will be lane restriction along northbound U.S. Highway 95 between Ann Road and the 215 Beltway from 8 p.m., September 25, until 8 p.m., September 26.

Friday Night – Monday Afternoon (September 25-28) • The temporary northbound U.S. Highway 95 to westbound 215 Beltway ramp will be closed staring at 8 p.m. September 25. It’s being removed and replaced with a new northbound U.S. Highway 95 to westbound 215 Beltway flyover ramp that opens at noon, September 28.

These temporary closures are needed for barrier rail placement, open grade paving and new striping in advance of opening the new north-to-west flyover as part of the current $73 million phase of the Centennial Bowl. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. The project also calls for building an U.S. Highway 95 northbound to 215 Beltway westbound flyover ramp, among other upgrades. Construction is scheduled to finish in mid-December.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.