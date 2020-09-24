NDOT Reminder: Political Signs Not Allowed on State Highway Roadsides

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reminds community members that political signage is not allowed on state highway property.

• Federal regulations and Nevada state law prohibit political and advertising signage on public highway property, including but not limited to political signs, yard sale/event signs and realtor or business signage. • It is important to remember that state road property often extends beyond the roadside, fence line or sidewalk of interstates, freeways, highways and urban state roads or streets. • Political signs less than 4 by 8 feet can be posted on private property next to state roads no more than 60 days before an election. • By state law, any political signs posted on private property within 660 feet of state roads must be removed within 30 days of the general election. • Further information and a listing of state roadways is available by visiting nevadadot.com and selecting “Public Involvement” and “Sign Rules/Regulations.” • Local cities and counties may have additional guidelines regulating placement of political signs along local roads.

Signage that distracts or blocks the view of drivers could be wind-blown into the roadway or interferes with roadway maintenance can become a safety hazard. Working on busy roadside shoulders or crossing traffic lanes outside of designated pedestrian areas to install signage can also be dangerous.

Department staff safely removes unlawful signs on highway roadsides, often temporarily storing them at the nearest NDOT maintenance station for pick up by the sign owner. Per Nevada Revised Statute 405.110, sign owners can also be fined up to $250. State highway information is available by dialing (775) 888-7000.