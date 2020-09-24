St. Albans Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release(x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204205

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/24/2020 at 1713 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Exit 19, St. Albans VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release x2

ACCUSED: Travis Cruz

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/24/2020 at approximately 1713 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Interstate 89 by exit 19 in the town of St. Albans for a moving violation.

The operator was identified as Travis Cruz(29). It was determined that Cruz was operating with a Criminally Suspended driver’s license for prior DUI convictions.

It was also revealed that Cruz was also in violation of two sets of conditions of release.

Cruz was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov