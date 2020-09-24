Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Author Ashley Addison Announces the Release of Book one in the VIvianne Murphy Mystery Series

Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem is the first book of the new series by Ashley Addison. In this rollicking read, we meet Vivianne, a 50-ish red-headed spit
fire and die-hard New Yorker living in Washington State. Vivianne is a smart and sassy Havenville real estate professional when she meets her soon-to-be side-kick and confidante, Venice, another New Yorker hoping to reinvent herself in the great Pacific Northwest. Together they encounter bears, bullies, and dead bodies, and make a killing in more ways than one. Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem will have you laughing out loud and on the edge of your seat as the escapades of Vivianne and Venice unfold.

eBook and Paperback available for $9.99 at Amazon.com

Author Ashley Addison is a writer in the prime of her life. Originally from New York, she chose to make her home in the Pacific Northwest two decades ago; she has never regretted that decision. An accomplished real estate professional, home decorator, water colorist, and closet baker, Ms. Addison presents the first book in the Vivianne Murphy Mystery novel series. Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem is co-authored with Sassy, her fox terrier mix breed dog, who believes she is descended from royalty and prefers to be addressed as Princess Sassy.##

Kate Kenworthy
Ashley Addison Mystery Novels
+1 360-621-7258
email us here
