Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (September 24 -30, 2020)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-294 Resurfacing from Oakley Allons Road (LM 6.8) in Overton County to Willow Grove Road (LM 7.6) in Clay County: The contractor has completed resurfacing operations and will continue to be on site intermittently to complete installation of final pavement markings and punchlist work. During these operations, contractor will a mobile operation and traffic may be temporarily halted. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and watch for construction equipment within the roadway.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Construction of a truck climbing lane EB near MM 339, including grading, drainage, and paving: Temporary nighttime lane closures will be needed as the contractor continues paving on the eastbound travel lanes and shoulders. Traffic control devices, THP, and queue trucks will be used during lane closures. Work continues on the exit ramp at MM 340 eastbound. Permanent signs are also being installed on the project. Motorists should use caution at the MM 340 exit ramp and as they travel through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (MM 321) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (MM 329): Beginning Friday night September 25th thru Thursday October 1, 2020, I-40 at Daddy's Creek Bridge (MM 326) will be reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge repair (epoxy overlay). Temporary nighttime lane closures may be required at other times to allow resurfacing activities to continue. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control as needed.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 26.6: SR-1 (US-70) has been reduced to one lane traffic between Godsey Road and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. Construction signs, portable barrier rail, and temporary traffic signals have been installed. Remaining work may require short term lane stoppages. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Peavine Road will be closed from Fairview Blvd to just past the Catoosa / Westchester intersection with detours posted. Base stone, paving, blasting operations, storm drain installation, and utility relocation are in progress. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as these construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) Resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70) (LM 16.5) to SR-28 (US-127) (LM 16.8), and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Elmore Road (LM 15) to Huddle Road (LM 17.9), including bridge deck repair: Resurfacing-related activities are in progress on SR-24 (Elmore Road) and SR-28 (US-127). This work will require temporary nighttime lane closures with traffic control devices and flagging as necessary. Motorists should be alert as conditions are subject to change each night.

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. A portion of County House Road will be closed to allow the contractor to complete work in that area. Motorists should follow posted signs for County House Road detour until work is complete. The contractor is working at the intersection of South Tittsworth Road and the new alignment. Traffic will be shifted onto a diversion to allow contractor to construct new alignment. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers.

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until the project completion scheduled for 09/30/20. The Fentress County portion of SR-85 remains open to through traffic. A detour route remains in place for Overton SR-85 and motorists are encouraged to continue using the detour route until the road is opened.

PUTNAM COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-24 (E. SPRING ST.) both directions from LM 22.85 to LM 22.85: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing deck maintenance on the bridge at SR-24, LM 22.85, on Monday, 09/28/20, from 9 AM to 4 PM. A lane will be closed with traffic control measures in place.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-290 (W. 12TH ST.) both directions from LM 5.81 to LM 6.38: Lane closures between N. Franklin Road and N. Willow Avenue with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 2 PM from 07/15/20 through 10/16/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (South Willow Ave.) Resurfacing from south of Grider Road (LM 7.4) to north of State Street (LM 9.75), including bridge expansion joint repair: The contractor will resume milling operations and begin paving operations. Nightly lane closures are possible Sunday through Thursday from 9 PM to 6AM. Motorist are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all signage, traffic control devices, personnel, and equipment.

WHITE COUNTY Grading, drainage and paving at Airport Rd. leading up to Upper Cumberland Regional Airport: The contractor will be working on grading, milling, and drainage work along Technology Drive, Airport Road, and SR-136 during this period. Temporary traffic stoppages may be needed as construction progresses. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) Resurfacing from south of SR-30 (LM 13.3) to north of Old William Howard Taft Hwy. (LM 15.8): The contractor has begun resurfacing operations on SR-28. Motorists, please use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road.

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) Improvement of ramps at Exit 117: Interstate 24 WB between MM 118 and MM 116, maintenance work will progress nightly, Sunday thru Friday morning from 7:00PM to 6:00AM, effective 09/20/2020. The ON-RAMP WILL BE CLOSED AT EXIT 117 I-24 WB, to allow for on-ramp improvements. There may be alternating lane closures on WB between MM 116 to MM 118 to support this progress work. Motorists should use caution and be advised of lane shift and reduced speed to 60 MPH in the work zone area. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 EXIT 117 WB ON-RAMP WILL BE CLOSED.

COFFEE COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on I-24 westbound from MM 96.84 to MM 96.84: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing nighttime deck maintenance on the bridge at I-24, MM 96.84, over SR-64 on Tuesday night, 09/29/20, from 8 PM to 6 AM. A lane will be closed with traffic control measures in place.

COFFEE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-55 (MCMINNVILLE HWY.) westbound at LM 13.92: Lane closures between E. Coffee Street and Parks Street. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 AM and 3 PM starting 09/30/20 thorough 10/02/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-130 (N. HIGH ST.) southbound from LM 13.45 to LM 13.45: Shoulder and single lane closure between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM with an estimated completion 09/30/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-130 (OLD TULLAHOMA RD.) both directions from LM 10.50 to LM 11.20: Mobile lane closure along SR-130 between Choctaw Road and Grider Road. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 09/17/20 through 10/30/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-50 (LYNCHBURG HWY.) both directions from LM 6.32 to LM 5.99: Intermittent lane closures along SR-50 between Red Hawk Lane and 6304 Lynchburg Hwy. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 08/13/20 through 10/09/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-16 Resurfacing from South Drive (LM 20) to the Alabama State line (LM 30.4): Paving process throughout the project is near completion. Remaining activities include the installation of shoulder stone, rumble strips, guard rail, snowplowable markers and thermo pavement markings. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. During work hours the roadway will be reduced to one lane to support paving installation and controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road.

GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from east of Bells Mill Road (MM 129.1) to west of the Rest Area (MM 129.4): Work will continue between 7 PM - 6 AM Sunday thru Friday weather permitting. There may be a variable posted speed limit within the work zone area. The roadway being reduced to one lane during guardrail removal and installation progress operations. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Safety personnel and law enforcement will be present.

GRUNDY COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-56 in both directions from LM 16.1 to LM 16.1: From 10/1/2020 to 10/2/2020 during daylight hours, both lanes of SR 56 will be closed between SR 108 and SR 50 in Altamont for a headwall installation. Signs will be in place for local detours. closure will be both days from 8 am to 4 pm.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-56 both directions from LM 20.19 to LM 25.69: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 from the intersection of SR-56 and SR-108 to the intersection of SR-56 and Store Door Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM to 4 PM starting 08/31/20 through 02/28/21.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Branch (LM 28.2): Project completed final Inspection with punch list items pending. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel present allowing for punch list work.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Piney Creek (LM 18.2): One lane on the bridge is open. Traffic across the bridge is being controlled by a temporary traffic signal. Flagging operations may be on-going to unload and load equipment.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 26.4 to LM 26.5: The roadway is down to one lane controlled with traffic signals. The schedule for completion is unknown as a major project is being developed for a permanent repair to the slide.

MARION COUNTY SR-156 Resurfacing from east of Orme Mountain Rd (LM 9.3) to near Elm Avenue (LM 14.5): Currently the contractor is performing resurfacing operations and repairing the concrete ADA ramps along SR-156 in South Pittsburg. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagger to accommodate the work being performed. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MARION COUNTY SR-27 Slope stabilization at LM 27.9: The roadway is reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic lights. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through this area as the roadway is rough.

MARION COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-24 westbound from MM 160 to MM 161: Bridge work begins at 6PM central time on 9/29/2020 and ends at 6 AM central time on 9/30/2020 on West bound lane of TN River Bridge in Marion County. One lane will remain open throughout the night.

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-72, US-41) Emergency slope stabilization between LM 25.20 and LM 26.40: The contractor will continue to maintain one lane of travel open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads. Motorist should be alert to a new traffic pattern. At this time, traffic signals are installed and will remain in place until the project is complete. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-28 (HWY. 28) both directions from LM 3.55 to LM 3.60: Lane closures to allow an aerial crossing between mile marker 3 and 4. Signage and flaggers will be present. Motorists should be prepared to stop and use caution through the area. 09/24/20, 9 AM - 3 PM.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-28 (US-127) both directions from LM 9.32 to LM 11.16: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 from the intersection of SR-28 and Brea Road to the intersection of SR-28 and Old Union Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 2 PM starting 09/10/20 through 09/30/20.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing from East Valley Road (LM 7.6) to SR-8 (US-127) (LM 10), including bridge expansion joint repair: The contractor will begin resurfacing operations on SR-111. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation when equipment and workers present on the road.

WARREN COUNTY SR-286 Resurfacing from east of South Chancery Street (LM 0.00) to west of SR-380 (LM 2.79) and on SR-55 from north of Old Well Road (LM 4.76) to north of Hallum Lane (LM 8.56): Work to improve sidewalks and sidewalk ramps will be ongoing on SR-286. Flaggers may be present to complete sidewalk work. The contractor will have temporary lane closures for loop wire installation on Todd Road, Bridgestone Lane, and from LM 6.13 to LM 6.16 on SR-55.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 Construction of small drainage structures (LM 15.85 and LM 15.90): During this reporting period the contractor will be working on the northbound shoulder of SR-60 (25th Street) near LM 15.85 just north of the intersection with SR-2 (Keith Street). The shoulder of SR-60 will remain closed for the duration of this work. Motorists accessing the shopping plaza at this intersection are advised to use caution and watch for workers and equipment moving in the area.

BRADLEY COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-60 (GEORGETOWN RD. N.W.) northbound from LM 17 to LM 20: There will be periodic lane closures for a survey operation for 09/28/20 through 10/02/20 between 9 AM and 3 PM. Traffic control will be in place.

BRADLEY COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-75 both directions from MM 25 to MM 27: Bradley COUNTY TDOT Maintenance for Nashville Materials & Tests on I-75 Cutting cores: Nashville Materials and Tests will be cutting core on the #2 lane Bradley County I75 North and South bound MM25, MM26, MM26.5, and MM27. Each location will take less than 10 min to core. They will start at 7pm est. There will be a rolling lane closer with an attenuator truck following and queue trucks will be present. [Maintenance/MAINT]

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.88: Shoulder and single lane closure between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion 11/30/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 Resurfacing from north of SR-58 (LM 4.8) to the Tennessee River Bridge (LM 6.5): Beginning 09/27/20 (7 PM – 6 AM) there will be lane closures to support milling and paving activity on SR-153 through the construction zone and associated ramps. Construction is scheduled each night of the week until project completion.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 Repair of the bridge over the Tennessee River and Riverpark Drive (LM 2.2): The contractor will be performing repair operations to the bridge that will require lane closures in both directions. Extra caution should be observed of trucks entering and exiting the work-zone. During this report period the inside shoulder and inside lane of each direction are closed. Traffic is shifted to the right in both directions. Additional flaggers will be present as needed.

HAMILTON COUNTY The tunnel cleaning of the McCallie Tunnel on US-11(US-64, SR-2), the Stringers Ridge Tunnel on US-127(SR-8), and the Bachman Tubes on US-41 (US-76, S.R.8): On Wednesday, 09/23/20 (8 PM - 6 AM), there will be a tunnel cleaning operation at the McCallie Tunnels. This will be supported by a flagging operation. Later that night, the Stringers Ridge Tunnel will be cleaned & supported by a signed detour. On Thursday, 9/24 (8PM to 6AM) the East Ridge Tunnels (Bachman tubes) will be cleaned using a signed detour traffic control operation

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place on I-24 EB and WB under the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Alternating single and double lane closures will be required on I-24 EB and WB on 09/24/20 and between 09/27/20 through 09/30/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 09/24/20 and 09/25/20, and between 09/27/20 through 09/30/20 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20, and the new traffic pattern at Exit 183 on the ramp leading to the intersection of South Terrace and Germantown Road on 08/10/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from the Georgia State line to near the ramp to SR-2 (US-41, US-64, US-11, Cummings Hwy): There will continue to be a paving operation on I-24 EB/WB involving lane closures as follows: Sunday - Thursday (8PM - 6AM). This project is continuous from MM 171 at the Georgia line through MM 178, just west of the US-27 split. Expect significant queueing of traffic. Manned attenuator trucks, variable speed limit signs, and two officers will be assisting in this operation.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. During this reporting period, triple lane closures are planned for I-75 NB between MM 1 through MM 3 on Sunday night, 09/27/20. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange RESTRICTIONS: There is a 14' width restriction on the NB I-75 to WB I-24 interchange ramp. This affects wide loads at approximately MM 1.7.

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) Widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median and shoulders of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting, the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. On Thursday 09/24/20 thru Wednesday 09/30/20 from 9 AM to 6 PM temporary lane closures will be in place for southbound and northbound US-27 from the Olgiati Bridge to I-24 for milling and leveling of the asphalt, paving the surface and grinding of the bridges. On Thursday 09/24/20 from 9 AM to 3 PM a temporary ramp closure will be in place for Ramp R, the westbound 4th St. on-ramp, to northbound US-27 for placing and grading Ramp R shoulder stone. On Tuesday 09/29/20 from 9 AM to 3 PM a temporary ramp closure will be in place for Ramp N, the 4th St. off-ramp, from northbound US-27 for slipping the median rail on the grade separation wall. A State Trooper is requested for Thursday thru Wednesday on the north and southbound lane closures. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on I-24 both directions from MM 178 to MM 181.5: From 7 AM to 5 PM on 09/24/20 and 09/28/20, structure inspections will take place closing the shoulders with a mobile attenuator operation.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-8 (MARKET ST.) southbound from LM 9.68 to LM 9.68: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing side walk and cat walk maintenance on the Market Street B ridge (SR-8 at LM 9.68) on Thursday, 10/01/20 from 9 AM to 4 PM. The south bound slow lane will be closed with traffic control measures in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on I-24 both directions from MM 171 to MM 178: From 8 PM to 6 AM, Sunday through Thursday of this report, there will be an operation working on the emergency mile markers that will involve inside lane closures. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) both directions from LM 0 to LM 8: From 8 PM to 6 AM, Sunday through Thursday of this report there will be an operation working on the emergency mile markers that will involve inside lane closures. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) southbound from LM 1.5 to LM 0: Beginning 09/27/20 - 10/01/20 (7 PM - 6 AM), there will be lane closures on the SR-153 SB to I-75 NB ramp to support the installation of a high friction coating on lane and shoulder surfaces.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-29 (US-27) southbound at LM 23.70: Shoulder and single lane closure between Old Dayton Pike and McCallie Ferry Road. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 09/29/20 through 09/30/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) northbound at LM 14.73: Shoulder and single lane closure between Heron Cove Lane and Freedom Bay Drive. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 07/27/20 through 10/09/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (CHEROKEE BLVD.) northbound from LM 11.06 to LM 11.06: Shoulder work will occur between Bell Avenue and Overbridge Lane. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of equipment and personnel. Signage and cones will be present from 9 am - 2 pm, 9/24/20 - 9/30/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) Repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with one lane of SR29 south-bound closed and one lane of SR111 south-bound will be closed as it approaches the SR29 junction. Also, during this report period, the contractor will one lane of SR29 north-bound closed. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall always remain open.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) Improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken while trucks and heavy equipment are entering and exiting the roadway. The roadway may be temporarily restricted to a one lane roadway by flagging operation.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) Improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 9/24/20, 9/28/2020, 9/29/2020, 9/30/2020 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 Resurfacing from Maple Street (LM 15.2) to east of County Road 469 (LM 19.7): Work on this project is complete pending punchlist items. The contractor may have intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 AM and 5:30 PM to work on the punchlist and remove construction signs.

MCMINN AND POLK COUNTY SR-163 Resurfacing from west of CR-750 (Piney Grove Road) (LM 9.0) in McMinn County to US-411 (SR-30) (LM 1.0) in Polk County: During this reporting period the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-163 Monday through Saturday between the hours of 7 AM and 5:30 PM for the installation of rumble stripe, permanent pavement markings, and snowplowable pavement markers. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from north of Ten Mile Road (LM 31.3) to the Roane County line (LM 35.1): During this period, the contractor will have one lane closed while performing resurfacing operations. One lane shall always remain open. Additional flaggers will be on-site to assist with traffic control as needed.

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 Repair of bridge over Hiwassee River (LM 5.22): During this report period, the contractor may have the roadway reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Additional flaggers will be on site as needed.

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Mobile lane closures SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/30/20.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the westbound shoulder of US-64 (SR-40) to construct a new haul road. The westbound shoulder of US-64 (SR-40) will be closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to stabilize a slope near LM 20.5 on SR-40 (US-64). The eastbound truck climbing lane is closed at this location and will remain closed for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed to 35 mph in the work zone due to a lane shift and to watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Repair of bridges over North Potato Creek (LM 26.93): During this reporting period the contractor will be paving the bridge approaches on both the eastbound and westbound bridge. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on US-64 for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway. RESTRICTIONS: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

POLK COUNTY Boanerges Church Road construction of a bridge over Old Fort Creek: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to install concrete walls for portions of the new bridge and construct new bridge approaches. This work will occur weather permitting. Boanerges Church Road is closed to all traffic for the duration of construction. Detour signs are posted diverting traffic around the closure onto SR-313 and US-411.

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 Resurfacing from SR-30 (LM 0.0) to SR-68 (LM 8.9): During this period, the contractor will have one lane closed while performing resurfacing operations. One lane shall always remain open. Additional flaggers will be on-site to assist with traffic control as needed.

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: There will continue to be construction at the Nokian Tyres SIA project just North of Dayton, TN resulting in SR29 experiencing a slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to SIA roadway. The traveling public should be alert to the movement of construction vehicles in and out of the site.

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 Crack sealing at various locations on various state routes: The contractor will continue the Crack Sealing process on various State Routes in the following Counties: Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, Grundy, Putnam, and Warren. Contractor will be working daily from 6 AM to 7 PM on various locations. Putnam, Cumberland and Warren Counties will have night work Monday thru Thursday to support the crack sealant installation. The progress work will be supported by mobile lane closure operations as crews transition the work zones along State Routes for Sealant work. Signage and flaggers will be present during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. During this reporting period the plan of operation will be: Weather permitting, work will be in Cumberland County: SR-392, LM 0.00 to LM 1.90, moving over to, Warren County: SR-55 LM 0.00 to LM 3.19, in the event of any inclement weather the contractor will be idle.

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 On-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

REGION 2 Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday - Thursday (8PM-6AM).

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 On-call pavement marking and the retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing retracing of pavement markings on various routes throughout DeKalb, Putnam, Warren, and Coffee Counties. Routes in DeKalb County include SR-56 and SR-146. Routes in Putnam County include SR-56, SR-111, SR-136, and SR-164. Routes in Warren County include SR-1, SR-56, and SR-136. Routes in Coffee County include SR-2, SR-16, and SR-55. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

REGION 2 On-call signing on various interstate and state routes: The contractor will begin installing signs on various state and interstate routes In Putman, White, Bradley, and Hamilton Counties. The work will be on the shoulder of the road and will not require any lane closures. The specific locations are: Putnam County: Rt Shoulder WB I-40 LM 6.42, Rt Shoulder WB I-40 LM 1.25, Rt Shoulder NB SR 111 LM 4.44 White County: Lt Shoulder EB SR 1 LM 7.6 Bradley County: Rt Shoulder I-75 NB Mile Marker 20.3, Rt Shoulder I-75 SB Mile Marker 9.5, Hamilton County: Rt Shoulder I-24 WB Mile Marker 175.4, Rt Shoulder I-24 WB Mile Marker 181.9, Rt Shoulder I-75 NB Mile Marker 3.33 Please use caution when traveling through these areas.

REGION 2 Retracing of painted pavement marking lines on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing retracing of pavement markings on various routes throughout Putnam, Overton, Fentress, Cumberland, White, Cannon, Polk, Bradley, Hamilton, Grundy, and Warren Counties. Routes in Putnam County include SR-96 and SR-291. Routes in Overton County include SR-52. Routes in Fentress County include SR-52. Routes in Cumberland County include SR-298. Routes in White County include SR-136. Routes in Cannon County include SR-53, SR-64, and SR-281. Routes in Polk County include SR-33. Routes in Bradley County include SR-317. Routes in Hamilton County include SR-317. Routes in Grundy County include SR-108. Routes in Warren County include SR-108 and SR-287. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

REGION 2 On-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

RESTRICTIONS

COFFEE COUNTY: I-24 EXIT 117 WB ON-RAMP WILL BE CLOSED.

MARION COUNTY - CNT229: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB1801: There is a 14' width restriction on the NB I-75 to WB I-24 interchange ramp. This affects wide loads at approximately MM 1.7.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

POLK COUNTY - CNT062: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

