Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,035 in the last 365 days.

Apply now for the Entrepreneurship Support Program

Applications are open now through Oct. 23, 2020, for WEDC’s Entrepreneurship Support Program.

The program is open to nonprofit and community-based organizations that will, in turn, provide entrepreneurs with the support and resources they need to launch successful businesses—with a special focus on underserved communities and populations, and organizations that may fall outside the criteria for other WEDC programs.

Learn more about the program or find application information.

You just read:

Apply now for the Entrepreneurship Support Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.