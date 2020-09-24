Apply now for the Entrepreneurship Support Program

Applications are open now through Oct. 23, 2020, for WEDC’s Entrepreneurship Support Program.
The program is open to nonprofit and community-based organizations that will, in turn, provide entrepreneurs with the support and resources they need to launch successful businesses—with a special focus on underserved communities and populations, and organizations that may fall outside the criteria for other WEDC programs.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.