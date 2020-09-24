MnDOT to conduct drilling exploration on Michigan Street Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – Motorists may encounter traffic delays along Michigan Street in Duluth on Tuesday, Sept. 29, for drilling exploration. MnDOT will be conducting borings in the east bound lane of Michigan Street, west of Mesaba Avenue on Sept. 29. Traffic control will be utilized, and work will be limited to a single day during daylight hours.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

