MnDOT to conduct drilling exploration on Michigan Street Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – Motorists may encounter traffic delays along Michigan Street in Duluth on Tuesday, Sept. 29, for drilling exploration.
MnDOT will be conducting borings in the east bound lane of Michigan Street, west of Mesaba Avenue on Sept. 29. Traffic control will be utilized, and work will be limited to a single day during daylight hours.
