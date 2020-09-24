Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
All mountain lion hunting to close in HD's 321, 332 & 334

Thu Sep 24 11:42:27 MDT 2020

The hunting of all mountain lions in southwestern Montana hunting districts 321, 332 & 334 which include portions of Beaverhead, Silver Bow, and Deer Lodge counties, will close at one-half hour after sunset on Friday, Sept 25, 2020.

The closure notice for the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts combined had been met.

These districts will re-open for the hunting of mountain lions for the Winter Season beginning December 1, 2020.

 For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov, choose "Hunting", then “Drawing & Quota Status”, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

