FDLE arrests Orange City pastor for child pornography

September 24, 2020

Orange City, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Bryan Scott Carrejo, 33, of 545 Sandy Pines Drive, Orange City, on five counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation discovered that someone at Carrejo’s residence was offering to share child pornography on the Internet. Agents executed a search warrant at Carrejo’s residence and discovered child pornography files depicting children as young as eight years old.

Child Rescue Coalition provided assistance in this case.

Carrejo served as pastor at Victory Chapel in Orange City. Anyone with additional information about Carrejo pertinent to this case is encouraged to call FDLE’s Orlando Regional Operations Center at 407-245-0888.

Carrejo was booked into the Volusia County Jail and is being held on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The Office of the State Attorney, 7th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.

For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

