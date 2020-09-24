Sixteen Ohio Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon Honors
Release date: 9/24/2020
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has named 16 Ohio schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. Schools in each state are recognized as high performing based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates (if applicable).
The National Blue Ribbon Schools in Ohio for 2020 are listed below:
|School name
|District
|City
|Avon Middle School
|Avon Local
|Avon
|Buckeye Woods Elementary School
|South-Western City
|Grove City
|C.O. Harrison Elementary School
|Oak Hills Local
|Cincinnati
|Central Elementary School
|Logan-Hocking Local
|Logan
|Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
|Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
|Cleveland
|Crosby Elementary School
|Southwest Local
|Harrison
|Eastwood Elementary School
|Eastwood Local
|Pemberville
|Evanston Academy Elementary School
|Cincinnati Public Schools
|Cincinnati
|Holy Trinity School
|Diocese of Cleveland
|Avon
|Rocky River High School
|Rocky River City
|Rocky River
|Saint Paul School
|Diocese of Columbus
|Westerville
|Solon Middle School
|Solon City
|Solon
|South Elementary School
|New Philadelphia City
|New Philadelphia
|Spencerville Elementary School
|Spencerville Local
|Spencerville
|Tyler Run Elementary School
|Olentangy Local
|Powell
|West Boulevard Elementary School
|Boardman Local
|Boardman