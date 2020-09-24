Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,942 in the last 365 days.

Sixteen Ohio Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon Honors

Ohio Department of Education Press Releases

Release date: 9/24/2020

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has named 16 Ohio schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. Schools in each state are recognized as high performing based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates (if applicable).  

The National Blue Ribbon Schools in Ohio for 2020 are listed below:

School name District City
Avon Middle School Avon Local Avon
Buckeye Woods Elementary School South-Western City Grove City
C.O. Harrison Elementary School Oak Hills Local Cincinnati
Central Elementary School Logan-Hocking Local Logan
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary Cleveland
Crosby Elementary School Southwest Local Harrison
Eastwood Elementary School Eastwood Local Pemberville
Evanston Academy Elementary School Cincinnati Public Schools Cincinnati
Holy Trinity School Diocese of Cleveland Avon
Rocky River High School Rocky River City Rocky River
Saint Paul School Diocese of Columbus Westerville
Solon Middle School Solon City Solon
South Elementary School New Philadelphia City New Philadelphia
Spencerville Elementary School Spencerville Local Spencerville
Tyler Run Elementary School Olentangy Local Powell
West Boulevard Elementary School Boardman Local Boardman

 

You just read:

Sixteen Ohio Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon Honors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.