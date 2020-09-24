Daye North America Establishing Operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Daye North America, a subsidiary of Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Company, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The $1.8 million investment will initially create 16 new jobs.

Founded in 2017, Daye North America is an industry leader in the development of innovative, high-quality and easy-to-use outdoor power equipment, including gas-powered and battery-powered lawn mowers, string trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, lawn tractors and zero turn radius riding mowers.

Located at the Ladson Industrial Park off Highway 78 in North Charleston, Daye North America’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand for its lawnmowers and power equipment and serve local, regional and national retailers. The Charleston County operation will serve as the company’s national distribution center, with hundreds of thousands of products passing through the facility on an annual basis.

The facility is expected to be completed by November 1, 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Daye North America team should inquire at resumes@dayeope.com.

Quotes

“Daye North America is thrilled to open our new warehouse facility in Charleston County. The facility’s proximity to the Port of Charleston along with Charleston County’s vibrant workforce will be key components to our success.” -Daye North America President Matt Ragland

“We’re thrilled to welcome Daye North America to South Carolina and celebrate their decision to establish operations in Charleston County. We are excited that this $1.8 million investment will create new jobs for our citizens.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Daye North America for selecting Charleston County for their newest facility. With today’s announcement, this company joins a roster of globally respected firms that have chosen to do business in our state, and I look forward to watching them succeed in South Carolina for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“The announcement by Daye North America is another reason why we work each day to make Charleston County business-friendly. We continue to attract private investment, strengthen the regional economy and create new opportunities for business and residents. Congratulations to Daye North America, and welcome to the Lowcountry.” –Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey

“Charleston County is fortunate to have Daye North America join the ranks of our growing innovative ecosystem. Our strong workforce, culture and key connections to the manufacturing industry will provide advantages for Daye North America to excel, and we look forward to supporting the company in its endeavors for years to come.” -Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes