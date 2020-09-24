Tactical Medical Solutions LLC Expanding Operations in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tactical Medical Solutions LLC, a global leading developer and manufacturer of pre-hospital medical products and patient simulators, today announced plans to expand operations in Anderson County. The company’s more than $1.7 million investment is projected to create 21 new jobs.

Founded in 2003, Tactical Medical Solutions LLC supplies customized kits and emergency response supplies to support federal agencies, law enforcement and medical personnel nationwide and internationally. The company has more than 2,000 products available and a presence in 70 countries around the world.

Located at 1250 Harris Bridge Road in Anderson, Tactical Medical Solutions LLC’s expansion will enable the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand and increase its research and development capabilities.

The expansion is completed and operational. Individuals interested in joining the Tactical Medical Solutions LLC team should visit https://www.tacmedsolutions.com/Contact-us.

Quotes

“We are excited to expand our facility in Anderson to allow us to better serve our customers and provide quality employment opportunities to our community. Anderson provides a great place for businesses and families to grow together. The business-friendly environment and high-quality workforce has further secured our commitment to the county.” -Tactical Medical Solutions LLC Founder and Co-Chairman Ross Johnson

“It’s always a reason to celebrate when an existing company expands within our borders. Tactical Medical Solutions LLC’s decision to grow its Palmetto State operations is a win for the company and for our entire state, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this company will continue to make in the local community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s world-class workforce and positive business climate have made our state the ideal location for industry, and, as a result, the manufacturing sector in our state continues to thrive. Tactical Medical Solutions LLC’s Anderson County expansion is a testament to that, and I look forward to watching them succeed here for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“The societal benefits of this new cutting-edge medical equipment, created and manufactured right here in Anderson, are so vast they cannot be measured. Thanks to this next-generation healthcare technology, medical practitioners around the globe will have access to the most advanced medical training methods and can develop the skills necessary to save lives and help their communities. It is very gratifying to know that our workforce and our people played a major role in bringing this life-saving technology to the world.” -Anderson County Council Vice-Chair Brett Sanders