Tandia selects ASAPP OXP as its digital transformation platform and will integrate ASAPP with CGI RFS360™ core banking
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an extensive and collaborative evaluation process, Tandia Financial Credit Union has selected ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform as its account and lending origination solution and ASAPP Financial Technology Inc. as its digital transformation partner.
Tandia will leverage ASAPP to deliver Canada’s most complete omnichannel account and lending origination solution across its branch network and through digital and mobile channels for member self-serve and member-assisted origination transactions. Ultimately, Tandia’s vision is to ensure a consistent and seamless experience no matter the channel where a member initiates or wants to complete an account or lending origination transaction.
With the selection of ASAPP, Tandia plans to allow members to originate through the platform its full range of products including day-to-day banking, term investments, loans, lines of credit, mortgages and business accounts. The initial implementation is already underway with a planned go-live set for late Fall 2020.
Planning is also underway for the integration of ASAPP with the CGI RFS360™ core banking solution. Tandia will be ASAPP’s first and lead partner on this integration. The integration will allow for immediate account opening and will make ASAPP even more accessible for a wider range of Ontario and Canadian credit unions leveraging CGI’s advanced core banking features.
David Black, Director Client Services, CGI noted: “Over the past few years, we have observed ASAPP become an increasingly important player in the Canadian credit union AOS and LOS space. We’re excited to be working with ASAPP to integrate with the CGI RFS360™ solution.” Black added, “Initiating this development with a strong credit union partner like Tandia Financial is also an important start to our growing relationship.”
Richard Davies, Tandia’s President & CEO emphasized the importance of digital transformation for the organization: “These are exciting times for the Tandia team! We are energized about the extent of digital transformation that we are undertaking as a credit union and what it means for our members, our team and our communities. Choosing ASAPP as a key partner on this journey and integrating with CGI will help us exceed our goals at a quicker pace and ultimately deliver greater member value.”
ASAPP will also be leveraging its Digital Agency Services team to support the initial campaign and launch of products through the ASAPP OXP solution. This engagement will harness ASAPP’s expertise and experience working with credit unions over the past 15 years in the areas of marketing and product strategy, digital design, copywriting, SEO and project management.
Tony Dunham, ASAPP’s SVP Sales & Marketing commented on the new relationship: “Having Tandia join the ASAPP community as our 4th Ontario-based Client-Partner and choosing to make a 5-year commitment with our multi-tenant AOS / LOS platform is a proud moment for our team.” He added: “After working diligently with the Tandia team to ensure our solution was the right fit, we are excited to now already be working on implementing our platform together with a focused eye on how we can deliver the greatest credit union ROI through the best omnichannel member experience.”
Tandia, ASAPP and CGI expect to launch the integrated version of ASAPP in Q1-2021, following the launch of ASAPP version 11.0 later this year. This release will see a host of new features come to life and a brand-new user interface for Business account and lending origination.
