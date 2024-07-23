Crossroads CU, ASAPP, and BankBI formalize collaboration at World Credit Union Conference
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads Credit Union, headquartered in Canora, Saskatchewan, Canada, ASAPP Financial Technology, with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and Petoskey, Michigan, USA, and BankBI, headquartered in Bracknell, United Kingdom, formalized their recently agreed upon collaboration at the World Credit Union Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, this week, where executives from all 3 teams were attending. The collaboration will see BankBI and ASAPP integrate BankBI member profitability data into ASAPP’s omnichannel experience platform and Crossroads Credit Union taking on a strategic testing and deployment partner role for this new integration.
BankBI powers banks and credit unions’ decision-making with accurate, daily financial insights. BankBI integrates seamlessly with financial institutions general ledger and core banking systems and harnesses automation capabilities to streamline operations and analysis for CFOs and CEOs and their respective teams. With their latest capabilities, BankBI’s member and account-level profitability analysis is helping over 85 customers in 40 countries, including Canadian and US credit unions, transform raw data into the daily, relevant business insights that drive success.
ASAPP Financial Technology’s ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform is leveraged by 50 Canadian credit unions to help originate, onboard, understand, and grow member relationships. ASAPP’s US version of the Platform, bank.io OXP™ will launch in the United States in December. With digital self-serve, mobile, and in-branch retail and business account and lending origination capabilities, a bi-directional core banking integrated CRM, enterprise content management, an integrated data warehouse, and the ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™, ASAPP delivers the most complete omnichannel experience platform for North American financial institutions.
Crossroads Credit Union, with over 350 million in assets and over 6,500 members is focused on their mission to make it easy and beneficial for member-owners to have a full relationship with the credit union and to have the financial confidence to succeed in any direction they choose. Since being founded by a group of community leaders in April 1959, Crossroads has always focused on people helping people and members being at the center of everything the credit does. Crossroads became the first Canadian credit union to launch BankBI’s platform and became the 3rd Saskatchewan-based credit union and latest to join the ASAPP OXP Client-Partner community when they launched the Platform last week. Leveraging BankBI and ASAPP Financial Technology’s SaaS based offerings is helping Crossroads provide members with the tools, products, and advice they need to succeed.
Following on his presentation on Futureproofing Your Credit Union, in conjunction with Steve Sauve, ASAPP Financial Technology’s Chief Product Officer, Jeff Bisschop, CEO of Crossroads Credit Union, shared his vision for the new collaboration. “Our finance team loves how the BankBI data allows us to meet our regulatory requirements and gain deeper insight on our product-line profitability. With the integration to the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform, we will be able to combine product and member-level insights from BankBI and leverage the ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ and CRM capabilities to trigger opportunities, email campaigns, and engage with our members more efficiently and effectively.”
JR Pierman, ASAPP Financial Technology President and CEO, also discussed the strategic partnership that was formed. “Crossroads Credit Union is a great partner. In May, when we were all attending the Canadian Credit Union Association National Conference, in Calgary, Jeff encouraged our teams to connect and discuss how we could collaborate and amplify both of our platforms.” JR continued, “It’s a really exciting time for this Strategic Partnership and we look forward to all of the possibilities ahead.”
Last week, ASAPP Financial Technology inked a strategic channel partnership with National Consulting Limited, a credit union owned service organization, headquartered in Saskatchewan, that provides operational support and solutions to credit unions coast to coast. BankBI and National Consulting also have an existing relationship. The new integration partners will be on-the-ground in Saskatchewan in mid-September meeting with credit unions in-person and sharing more about the new collaboration with Crossroads and future capabilities that will be available through the BankBI and ASAPP integration.
About Crossroads Credit Union
Located in Canora, Saskatchewan, Crossroads Credit Union currently serves over 6,500 member-owners, across 4 branches and manages over $350 million in Assets. Crossroads Credit Union continues to create easily accessible and personalized services and solutions for each of their members. Welcoming members with open arms, and always looking to give back, Crossroads ensures that they put their members and communities first.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform has help over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP™ | Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.
About BankBI
BankBI is a leading provider of business intelligence & analytics software offering an application targeted specifically at credit unions, banks, and microfinance institutions. It is aimed at lowering the cost of enterprise-class performance management analytics, daily dashboards, and automated reporting by means of a cloud-based software-as-a-service application and a subscription pricing model.
Media Contacts
Jeff Bisschop
Chief Executive Officer
Crossroads Credit Union
306.563.2408
jeff.bisschop@crossroadscu.ca
Graham Goble
CEO and Co-Founder
BankBI
44.774.896.1750
Graham.Goble@bankbi.com
Tony Dunham
Tony Dunham
ASAPP Financial Technology Inc.
+1 647-465-8476
