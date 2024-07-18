National Consulting and ASAPP Financial Technology Form Strategic Partnership
National Consulting Limited and ASAPP Financial Technology are excited to announce the formation of a strategic channel partnership.TORONTO, ON | REGINA, SK, CANADA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, National Consulting Limited has been working diligently to seek out core technology partners that can assist credit union stakeholders deliver efficient, effective, and engaging member experiences through an omnichannel platform that integrates with existing ecosystem partners.
National Consulting Limited and ASAPP Financial Technology are excited to announce the formation of a strategic channel partnership. After several months of due diligence and ongoing discussions, National Consulting Limited has selected the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform as a recommended solution for its’ client credit unions seeking an omnichannel platform.
The partners are collaborating to develop and deliver an overall program that will include preferred pricing, standardized implementation processes and schedules, support resources, and ongoing program management to enable Prairie-based credit unions to achieve the greatest return on their technology investment while also delivering outstanding member engagement.
National Consulting Limited and ASAPP Financial Technology will be jointly hosting an information session to explore the full program details with NCL credit union clients in the near future.
“ASAPP’s Platform was selected because of its broad feature set that will allow our credit union clients to leverage omnichannel retail and business account and lending origination through a single platform while also supporting ongoing member engagement activities through the CRM, ECM, and ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ feature sets,” noted Veronica Wilgosh, Chief Executive Officer, National Consulting Limited. She continued: “Beyond having a robust platform that supports digital, mobile, and in-branch capabilities, ASAPP OXP’s API and direct integrations with key systems that credit unions utilize today means that our credit union clients can also leverage existing technology ecosystem capabilities.”
For more information on this strategic channel partnership, please contact Trevor Dumalski at National Consulting Limited or Tony Dunham at ASAPP Financial Technology.
About National Consulting Limited:
In 2022 National Consulting Limited (NCL) was formed through the collaborative efforts of 26 Saskatchewan credit unions. Previously a division of SaskCentral, NCL was established with a vision to create a company that provides operational support and solutions to credit unions coast to coast. NCL is an organization with a team of experts that takes pride in providing high-quality solutions which credit unions across the country need. NCL’s mission is to collaborate to ensure credit unions’ success. Credit unions have been counting on NCL’s services for years and can be confident that NCL will provide rock steady support now and into the future.
About ASAPP Financial Technology:
ASAPP Financial Technology provides customer experience software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform Client-Partner Community is comprised of approximately 50 Canadian credit unions, across 11 provinces, that manage over $40 billion in assets and support over 900,000 members. ASAPP OXP helps these financial institutions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP™ | Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.
