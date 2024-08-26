CUA launches full version of ASAPP OXP® as part of their core banking conversion

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday August 19, Halifax-based CUA launched into production ASAPP Financial Technology ’s full omnichannel experience platform in parallel with their core banking and digital banking conversions.Since 2020, CUA leveraged ASAPP’s Origination capabilities as part of the ASAPP OXP Atlantic credit union community. With the implementation of the Fiserv DNA core banking system, CUA is now also leveraging ASAPP’s Engagement capabilities including CRM, ECM, and the ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™.“Growing our relationship with the ASAPP Financial Technology team was an important part of our overall digital transformation. We’re excited to continue to support our members’ digital origination capabilities for account and lending products, while also delivering key tools to our staff to engage more effectively and efficiently with our members”, said Jennifer Abbey, Vice President, Corporate Services, CUA.The ASAPP Financial Technology team worked in parallel with the CGI team to align the ASAPP OXP implementation schedule across the past months in conjunction with CUA’s core banking and digital banking conversion projects. “It was amazing to be part of a such a well orchestrated project, led by CUA, and with great strategic partners, as CUA embarked on a whole-scale transformation initiative, tackling core banking, digital banking, AOS, LOS, and CRM transformation in one coordinated project path”, noted Ron Renton, ASAPP Vice President of Platform Services. “Many credit unions take several years to undertake this level of digital change, and potentially delay the positive ROI impact. We’re proud to be part of CUA proving how credit unions can effectively undertake such a major initiative for the benefit of credit union members and staff.”With the ability to deliver both retail and business account and lending origination, across in-branch, digital, and mobile channels, along with CRM workflow tools for member engagement, CUA is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory across Nova Scotia. “Small businesses are a critical part of our growth strategy and we’re eager to leverage new ASAPP OXP capabilities to serve commercial members when and where they do business”, noted Scott Durling, Vice President, Member Services, CUA.Marie Mullally, President & CEO, CUA, added: “The ASAPP team was one of our critical strategic partners as part of this major transformation initiative. We appreciate their team’s passion, transparency, and dedication to their Client-Partners.”The team at CUA will be utilizing the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform in conjunction with new core banking and digital banking capabilities to originate, onboard, understand, and grow member relationships. CUA members will benefit from anytime, anywhere, any device account and lending origination and deeper relationships with CUA team members.“We’d like to thank CUA for the ongoing commitment to the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform, along with their collaborative and well-organized project management approach,” stated Tony Dunham, ASAPP OXP’s Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “We look forward to supporting CUA as they continue to play a leadership role in the national credit union system.”-30-About CUABased in Halifax, Nova Scotia, CUA is a full-service banking institution serving 20,000 members with flexible products, personalized service, and quick decisions. CUA has eight branches spanning Tantallon to Cole Harbour, as well as Wealth Management Services, a Commercial Banking Centre and a dedicated Customer Contact Centre. As a community-based organization, CUA helps customers, friends and neighbours gain the knowledge and confidence necessary to reach their full financial potential. To learn more, visit www.cua.com About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has help over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP™ | Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.Media ContactsErin MaxnerManager, Marketing and CommunicationsCUA902.492.6605emaxner@cua.com

