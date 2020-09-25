Desensitized Creates An Otherworldly Sonic Realm of Electronic Ambient Music on Their Debut Album HEMISPHERICA PORTALIS
Hemispherica Portalis acts as a jumping-off point for the duo’s Desensitized deep dive into a new form of texture-based sonic exploration – one that merges vintage space-music tendencies with a modern electronic ambient style.
Deborah Martin is a highly-acclaimed artist and producer whose passion is to visualize and create music that takes each listener on a journey through time and space.
Veteran musicians Deborah Martin and Dean De Benedictis join forces as Desensitized, a new duo exploring sound sculptures and mythographic electronic music.
As soon as I began playing the melodic basic song structures, Dean was immediately adding textures and nuances that glued the passages into place.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemispherica Portalis is the debut collaboration album from the rich collective imagination of Deborah Martin and Dean De Benedictis. Performing under the moniker “Desensitized” these two veteran ambient electronic sound explorers have joined forces to craft a thought-provoking work of art that combines ancient and futuristic moods into a captivating world of sound, filling the imagination with illusory images of undiscovered realms. Spotted Peccary Music released the new duo's debut album worldwide today, with most popular sales and streaming links available at https://orcd.co/hemispherica-portalis.
— Deborah Martin
The abstract and alluring music that unfolds across the album’s seven tracks is in many ways just what one would expect when Martin and De Benedictis' recognizable yet disparate styles are focused into a singular expression. Hemispherica Portalis acts as a jumping-off point for the duo’s Desensitized deep dive into a new form of texture-based sonic exploration – one that merges vintage space-music tendencies with a modern electronic ambient style. Roiling in slow motion, Martin’s signature sounds and digital synth expressions expand and contract as the occasional acoustic flourish or melodic moment briefly bubbles to the surface. Added to that are the nuanced layers of De Benedictis’ remarkable laptop-based sound-sculpting approach and the resulting array of textural, experimental, and at times gritty elements that he expertly swirls into the mix.
“I knew the drastic contrast between our two approaches would likely yield something new,” explains De Benedictis. “Deborah has a majestic and pristine melodic style, while I bring a textural and sometimes edgy experimental approach, using sounds I often create on the spot. I find the combination of our layers and approaches uniquely lush and personally refreshing.”
Martin elaborates, “Dean’s years of sound sculpting expertise paid off in ways I can never fully explain; as soon as I began playing the melodic basic song structures, he was immediately adding textures and nuances that glued the passages into place. The creative result is a breathtaking display of original sound samplings, live recorded textural beds, and electronic elements melding into a profound ambient electronic revelation.”
All music on Hemispherica Portalis was composed and performed by Deborah Martin and Dean De Benedictis, and recorded by the duo at Dreaming Edge Studio, Vancouver, WA, with recording assistance by Daniel Pipitone on tracks 2 and 5. Matthew Stewart and Deborah Martin mixed the album at Dreaming Edge Studio, and it was mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studio NW, Portland, OR. The album is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The CD version of Hemispherica Portalis arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes liner notes and vibrant artwork in a 16-page booklet of imaginative design by Daniel Pipitone.
Deborah Martin’s releases on Spotted Peccary include Under The Moon (SPM-0504), Ancient Power (with Steve Gordon, SPM-9022), Deep Roots, Hidden Water (SPM-0503), Convergence (with Greg Klamt and Mark Rownd, SPM-9041), Tibet (with Cheryl Gallagher, SPM-9051), Anno Domini (with J. Arif Verner, SPM-9061), Between Worlds (with Erik Wøllo, SPM-9062), Eye Of The Wizard (SPM-0505), and Selections (SPM-0591). Dean De Benedictis releases on Spotted Peccary include Salvaging The Past (SPM-1701), and Salvaging The Present (SPM-1702).
Desensitized summons a unique and expansive sound that is vivid, alive, colorful, and surreal. The subtle dreamscapes of Hemispherica Portalis offer a sublime retreat into sonic beauty, where past and future echoes mingle, collide, and fuse into dreams, deeply alien...yet somehow familiar. This blending of the two artist’s distinct sonic palettes and differing styles paints an appealing and cohesive soundscape that is lush, refreshing, and truly special.
Hemispherica Portalis is Desensitized’s first release for Spotted Peccary.
Please contact Beth Ann Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music with media review and interview requests via e-mail to beth@spottedpeccary.com
Tracklist:
1 Hemispherica Portalis (Portal of 1000 Years) 06:59
2 Concunus Dracus (Dragon of the Heavens) 09:30
3 Formulata Oblivonos (A Complicated Tale) 09:15
4 Ecumenicus Orato (The Umbilical Center) 12:54
5 Saltis Nominus (Floating Seabeds) 11:38
6 Terminus Equitos (Redemption Seeker) 06:09
7 Amphibinatum (Myths and Legends) 09:05
About Desensitized:
Recording under his own name as well as the alias Surface 10, Southern California-based composer and electronic musician Dean De Benedictis has been exploring all corners of the ambient music genre since 1996. Dean's interest in a variety of styles and cultures enriches the quality of his musical expression as he searches for common threads within the fabric of differing genres, drawing from them a natural sense of emotion, expanse and mystery. Whether collaborating with other artists or working on her own projects, Deborah Martin has been inspiring listeners with her graceful musical journeys on the Spotted Peccary label since 1994. Often powerfully deep, and occasionally playful and carefree, Deborah's music is always rich and simply beautiful, offering crystal clear visions and magically compelling voyages through an inner realm of ethereal visions, ancestral legends, and timeless places. Together as Desensitized, the two artists share a common vision to partake in the sublime retreat of sonic beauty, transitioning between elements of the natural world and auspices of modern technology.
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com
Links:
Spotted Peccary Album page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/hemispherica-portalis/
Album Unboxing Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u08x7-7OWow
Smart Link: https://orcd.co/hemispherica-portalis
Spotted Peccary Artist page: https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/desensitized/
Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/spottedpeccarymusic
Beth Hilton
The B Company
+1 310-560-8390
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Unboxing a deep dive into a new form of texture-based sonic exploration