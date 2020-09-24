NAMIC’s 34th Annual Conference Tackles Diversity and Inclusion in Cable and Communications Industry
Offers Strategies to Spark Systemic, Sustainable ChangeNEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid a growing movement for racial justice, cable and communications companies around the globe have committed to improving diversity, equity and inclusion, and the 34th Annual NAMIC Conference will offer actionable guidance, resources, and critical networking opportunities to help them meet their goals. Now in its 40th year, the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) will host its conference virtually for the first time ever, on Oct. 6 – 9.
The theme for this year’s conference, “Building a Legacy: The Future is Now,” examines how actions taken by cable and communications companies today will impact what the industry looks like tomorrow. In addition to a first-ever town hall on race and relevancy in the workplace, sessions will explore:
• the value of mentoring;
• how to catalyze systemic change that fosters D&I;
• shifting workplace culture to meet the evolving needs of employees in 2020 and beyond;
• culturally competent marketing;
• making space for the millennial leader;
• investments in social activism, and
• an annual startup pitch competition, and an awards ceremony.
Participating companies will leave the event with a roadmap for how to increase diversity, inclusion and equity, and attendees will gain insights about how to achieve their career aspirations.
34th Annual NAMIC Conference
“Building a Legacy: The Future is Now”
12:00 p.m. EDT Tues., Oct. 6 – 6:00 p.m. EDT Fri., Oct. 9
Select Speakers:
James Anderson, SVP, enterprise inclusion, marketing and communications, WarnerMedia
Bob Bakish, president & CEO, ViacomCBS (conference co-chair)
Clement Cheng, SVP, human resources, Xfinity Consumer Services, Comcast
Sofia Chang, president, WarnerMedia Distribution
Tonya Cornileus, Ph.D, VP, development, inclusion and wellness, ESPN
Rhonda Crichlow, SVP, chief diversity officer, Charter Communications
Dr. Martin Davidson, senior associate dean | global chief diversity officer, University of Virginia Darden Graduate School of Business
Monica Gil, EVP, chief administrative and marketing officer, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
Karen Gray, EVP, human resources, A+E Networks
Princell Hair, president & CEO, Black News Channel (conference co-chair)
Christy Haubegger, EVP, chief enterprise inclusion officer, WarnerMedia
Fatima Husain, principal, Comcast Ventures
Robin Denise Johnson, Ph.D., consultant, educator, executive coach
Ed Lewis, co-founder, CEO and publisher, Essence Communications, Inc.
Salvador Mendoza, VP, diversity & inclusion, NBCUniversal
Dr. David M. Porter, Jr., chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business
Atul Prashar, founder & CEO, Sava360
Dr. Laura Morgan Roberts, professor of practice, University of Virginia, Darden School of Business
Shaun Robinson, host, 90 Day Fiancé Tell All, Emmy Award-winning journalist, television personality, author, producer, actress, philanthropist and girls’ empowerment activist
Detavio Samuels, co-head and chief operating officer, REVOLT Media & TV
A. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO, NAMIC, Inc.
For more information and a full list of confirmed presenters, please visit http://conference.namic.com.
About NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the cable and communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the American population. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.
