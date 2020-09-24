Former MLB Greg A. Harris Celebrates 25th Anniversary Becoming the First MLB Ambidextrous Pitcher in the 20th Century
Greg A. Harris with Jeff Idelson, retired President of The Baseball Hall of Fame presenting his six finger glove.
The six-finger glove that Greg A. Harris custom-designed with Mizuno Corporation, a Japanese company founded in 1906 who first marketed baseball gloves.
September 28, 1995, Greg A. Harris a right-handed pitcher, threw left-handed to two batters giving him the title of the first ambidextrous pitcher to pitch in a Major League game in more than 100 years.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame recognized his achievement by showcasing his Six-Fingered Glove in Cooperstown, New York
That was one of the most memorable and life-changing moments of my life. I am forever grateful”CANYON LAKE, CA, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 28, 2020, Greg A. Harris, former Major League Baseball pitcher who played in both the National and American Leagues, will be celebrating his iconic and historical day he threw with both arms in a major league game.
— Greg A. Harris, former Major League Baseball Ambidextrous Pitcher
Harris was the personification of a journeyman pitcher who could start, relieve or close for any of the teams he played for in his eight major league teams in fifteen seasons.
On September 28, 1995, in the last series of the season against the Cincinnati Reds, Harris threw left-handed. He retired Reggie Sanders in the ninth inning, then opted to his left hand for the next two hitters, Hal Morris and Ed Taubensee, who both batted lefties. He walked Morris; however, he got Taubensee to ground out. He then returned to his right hand to retire Bret Boone to finish the inning.
“That was one of the most memorable and life-changing moments of my life. I am forever grateful,” says Greg A. Harris.
Baseball has a long history of switch-pitchers. The past has given us Tony Mullane who was the first on July 18, 1882, then Larry Corcoran in 1880-84, and Elton ‘Icebox’ Chamberlain in 1896. However, the act of pitching in a game both left-handed and right-handed had not been achieved for over 100 years, until Harris came on the mound in Montreal.
Harris and the six-finger glove that he custom-designed with Mizuno Corporation, a Japanese company founded in 1906 who first marketed baseball gloves. This six finger glove became a big part of baseball history with an appearance as a switch-pitcher on that penultimate game of his career - so much that the glove is now showcased at The National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Harris first started using both arms in 1977 during batting practice when he signed with the Mets to relieve his stiff right arm from starting. It wasn’t until he was with the Texas Rangers in 1986, Harris was asked to start preparing to pitch left-handed due to the team having all right-handed relievers.
Nine years later, playing for the Expos, Felipe Alou the manager for the team gave him the opportunity to pitch with both arms for the last series with the Cincinnati Reds.
Harris has pitched for the New York Mets (1981), Cincinnati Reds (1982-1983), Montreal Expos (1984 & 1995), San Diego Padres (1984), Texas Rangers (1985-1987), Philadelphia Phillies (1988-1989), Boston Red Sox (1989-1994), and New York Yankees (1994) throughout his fifteen-year career.
Harris is currently writing and will be coming out with his book about his life in the MLB. He will be going on record with this historic event in its entirety, giving all the background details on how he became a switch-pitcher, the rules pertaining to switch-pitching in 1995 as required by the MLB Commissioner Bobby Brown as well behind the scenes action of his days playing with the MLB.
About Greg A. Harris
Greg Allen Harris is a former professional baseball pitcher. He played in Major League Baseball for fifteen years and pitched in 703 career games, starting in 1981 with the Mets.
