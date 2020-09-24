Traffic Alert - Rte 7 Shaftbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 both north and southbound between Exit 3 in Arlington and Kosher Dr in Bennington will be closed until further notice. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
Bridgette Hartman
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, Vermont 05158
(802) 722-4600 Business
(802) 722-4690 Fax