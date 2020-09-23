Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4800 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

.

At approximately 1:44 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and took US currency. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

