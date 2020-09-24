Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4200 Block of 6th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the 4200 block of 6th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:50 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that one of the victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Deron Leake, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Davonte Brothers, of Southeast, DC, was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

At the time of his arrest, Brothers was incarcerated at the DC Jail on a Fugitive from Justice charge. He has a prior arrest history that includes Assault on a Police Officer, Assault With Intent to Kill, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.