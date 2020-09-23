Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 4900 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, June 1, 2020, in the 4900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:17 pm, the suspects gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.