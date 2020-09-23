Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,698 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 4900 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, June 1, 2020, in the 4900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. 

 

At approximately 11:17 pm, the suspects gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 4900 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.