Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 900 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in the 900 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:05 pm, the suspect approached the female victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and assaulted her in an attempt to commit a sexual act. The suspect then took property from the victim and fled the scene.

 

The suspect is described as a tall black male with a muscular build and a bald head. He was last seen wearing blue overalls.

 

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

