Infogroup Rebrands Company Name to Data Axle
Continues to drive real-time business intelligence and results for customers
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infogroup has changed its name to Data Axle. The change combines the company's 45-year heritage of data leadership with a continued investment in, and delivery of, innovative technology solutions and professional services. For the past ten years Data Axle has been the name of the company's real-time cloud-based data and AI/ML platform.
“Everything we do is focused on solving the business challenges of our clients. Our solutions are based on business intelligence derived from data,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “Our new name makes that clear. We develop the most accurate datasets, customer insights and predictive models delivered to enterprise and small business clients in real-time via our platform.”
Powered by a proprietary blend of artificial intelligence and human verification, Data Axle will continue to enable B2B and B2C clients to acquire, retain, and understand their customers better. The company is recognized as a leader in business, consumer and donor data, as well as marketing campaign strategy and execution in traditional and digital channels.
“The business data delivered by Data Axle has provided an unparalleled level of intelligence that Verizon uses to improve coverage and service,” said Pradeep Varadan, Manager – Geospatial Data Science, Global Products and Solutions at Verizon. “We look forward to continue using their world-class dataset to develop impactful insights that shape our business.”
In addition, Data Axle has simplified its product line and divisions by consolidating under a single brand. Historical names include Infogroup, Yes Marketing, Infogroup Nonprofit Solutions, Infogroup Media Solutions, ExecuReach, Marketing Genetics (MGEN), Sapphire, InfoUSA, and Salesgenie. All have been retired and are now known as a suite of Data Axle solutions leveraging a unified technology architecture, services, and data.
“We’re very excited to continue our partnership with Data Axle into this new chapter of their evolution,” said Kim Kolakowski, Vice President Credit, Gift Card and Database Marketing at Boscov’s. “Over the last 3 years, we’ve been thrilled with Data Axle’s robust database services, outstanding digital and direct mail campaign execution, accurate consumer data, and impeccable client support. Data Axle has helped us grow revenue by improving our customer acquisition and retention.”
For over four decades, Data Axle’s corporate values have been trust, transparency, and tenacity. The company proactively works to ensure data collection, client relations and deliverables, and internal company practices adhere to those values.
“Data Axle has been a trusted partner of the USO for several years and we’re looking forward to how this change will continue to add value for the USO,” said Brian Cook, Vice President, Direct Response Marketing at the United Service Organizations. “Data Axle’s first-class donor database has played a key role in helping us refine and improve our acquisition strategies, enhance our marketing efforts with unique donor attributes, and develop cross-channel campaigns to our audience.”
To learn more about Data Axle, visit https://www.data-axle.com/.
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit https://www.data-axle.com/.
