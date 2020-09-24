NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / NEGLIGENT OPERATION X2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502442 and 20B502444

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: September 21, 2020, at approximately 1116

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Town Hill Road, New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Title 23 VSA 1091 "Negligent operation"

ACCUSED: Juvenile 1

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

ACCUSED: Juvenile 2

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 21, 2020, at approximately 1116 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was conducting motor vehicle enforcement under a highway safety grant. The grant is focused on detecting aggressive driving to decrease motor vehicle crashes within the state.

It was at this time, the Trooper observed two motor vehicles which appeared to be traveling well above the posted speed limit. Upon activation of the cruiser's radar unit, the vehicles were traveling 91 MPH in a posted 50 MPH. Both vehicles were traveling at a consistent speed of each other. A motor vehicle stop was conducted of both vehicles. The operators were identified as Juvenile 1 & Juvenile 2. Each operator was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint under Title 23 VSA 1081(b) "Basic rule and maximum limits" with a waiver amount of $613.00 each.

On September 23, 2020, both juveniles were issued citations to appear before the Addison Superior Court Family Court to respond to the delinquent act of "Negligent operation." It should be noted arraignment days for both juveniles are the same.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: December 1, 2020, at 0800 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919 x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov