Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Builds Franchisee Support Dream Team
Under bold new ownership, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has announced the accomplished leadership team charged with guiding the brand’s aggressive expansion plan.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under bold new ownership, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is announcing today the buildout of the leadership team that will guide the brand’s aggressive 5-year/150-location expansion plan.
Susan Sauer joins the Bad Ass team as vice president of franchise success and brings 40 years of experience in franchise restaurant operations. Sauer’s last 18 years were spent at The Wendy’s Company, where she exceled in roles including franchise market consultant, area director and field training manager. With a proven track record of coaching, mentoring and team development, Sauer will oversee the day-to-day performance, training and development of all Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchisees.
William Brand was tapped as chief financial officer. He most recently held the same role at Verdeam, LLC, a real estate investment fund located in Lakewood, Colo. Brand’s experience also includes leadership positions at Denovo, a managed services and software company, and Charter Communications, an internet service provider located in Denver.
Sauer and Brand are teamed with previously appointed vice presidents Connie Alexakos, vice president of franchise operations, and Chris Ruszkowski, vice president of marketing.
Alexakos has decades of retail operations, visual merchandising and development experience from prior key management positions with The Nature Company, Disney Stores, and Gymboree. She began her role with Bad Ass Coffee nearly 25 years ago when the company was headquartered in Hawaii.
Ruszkowski brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the team, having led marketing efforts for big restaurant brands including McDonalds, Quiznos and Einstein Bros. He has also managed marketing campaigns for Frito Lay and Visa.
Scott Snyder, CEO, describes his team as the gold standard of franchise operations and marketing experience. “The collective experience and “know-how” of this team accelerates our ability to deliver on a new franchise opportunity that not only supports our new and existing franchisees every step of the way, but will also help us to achieve our national expansion plans.”
Snyder’s own past experience as a marketing agency owner, business growth consultant and award-winning strategist includes facilitating the rapid growth and expansion of over 40 brands in the food and beverage space including Chipotle, Jimmy Johns, Jamba Juice, Einstein Brothers, Red Robin, Jack Links, Church’s Chicken, Fresh Express/Chiquita and Noodles & Company.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has been franchising since 1995 and currently has 24 locations in the U.S. and Japan. Since its purchase by the Royal Aloha Coffee Company last year, changes at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii include new branding, packaging and restaurant design, as well as enhanced marketing, training and franchise support.
About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 as a popular spot where locals would enjoy freshly roasted and brewed 100% Kona coffee. Today, Bad Ass Coffee is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees “with a kick” from the Hawaiian Islands through franchises in the U.S. and Japan. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise. The company is committed to providing exceptional service and sharing the warm hospitality of the Aloha Spirit in a Hawaiian setting that allows customers to relax, enjoy themselves and fuel their inner badass. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores and online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.
