FDLE arrests pharmacy technician for drug theft

For Immediate Release

September 23, 2020

Volusia County, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Patricia Ann Doud, 52, of 1645 Dunlawton Avenue, Apt. 711, Port Orange, on one count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Agents began investigating when a loss prevention officer at Doud’s employer, a big-box store in Volusia County, approached FDLE about the possible theft of prescription medication. The investigation found that Doud, who worked as a pharmacy technician, stole prescription hydrocodone tablets from filled prescription bottles waiting for patient pickup on multiple occasions. Agents also found that she actively endeavored to hide the thefts from her coworkers and her employer.

Doud was booked into the Volusia County Jail on $5,000 bond. This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 7th Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001