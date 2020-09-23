West Tennessee Weekly Construction September 23-30, 2020

District 47 - West TN – Northern

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-22A: Bridge repair in Huntingdon over Brier Creek at LM 0.34 and over CSX Railroad at LM 3.10.

Restrictions: Monday, March 9, 2020: SR 22A will be reduced to one lane traffic with a traffic signal system.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 1 (US 70): The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 1) from SR 22 at Court Square to Rosser Circle will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 22: The resurfacing on SR 22 from the end of the curb and gutter in Clarksburg to Bennetts Lane will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

Restrictions: Sunday, July 19, 2020: Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US 51): The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 51 (SR 3) from near SR 105 in Dyer County to South Main Street in Obion County.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20 (US-412): The resurfacing on SR 20 from US 51 (SR 3) to the Crockett County line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from SR 182 to the SR 181 including bridge deck repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

GIBSON COUNTY, SR-5:

Monday, September 21, 2020, through Saturday, October 31, 2020: There will be a closure of the right southbound lane and shoulder on SR 5 (north side of Humboldt) for construction of turning lane for Tyson S.I.A. route.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

Restrictions: Monday, November 25, 2019: Bridge work on SR 54 at LM 12.02 (Bridge nearest Guthrie) is causing a 10’ lane restriction. *Traffic has been shifted to Phase 3 of traffic control.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 2): Grading, drainage, construction of eight bridges on future I-69 from south of US 51 (SR 3) to south of US 45W (SR 5) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH through the US 51 (SR 3) portion of the project. The southbound traffic has been switched to the northbound side on SR 3 throughout the work zone, for phase 2 construction.

Restrictions: Wednesday, November 6, 2019: SR 3 will have traffic in the outside lanes in both directions. Inside lanes will be closed for construction. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with an 11’ 6” lane restriction.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Monday, July 29, 2019: SR 21 North from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road. The closure is to allow the construction of the overhead Bridge on the new portion of SR 21 along with the Road & Drainage of the I-69 mainline. Northbound traffic will detour from SR 21 East onto Clifford Rives Road, then North on Bethlehem Road, West onto Lindenwood Road before proceeding North on

SR 21. Southbound traffic will be in reverse order. Detour routes are posted.

OBION COUNTY, SR-43 (US 45E) : Repair of the bridges (right & left) on SR 43 over overflow will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-22 (US 45E): The repair of the ramp bridge on US 45E (SR 22) over SR 431 will cause the ramp to be closed. A detour to SR 431 is provided.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-89: The resurfacing on SR 89 from SR 54 to north of SR 190 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20: The miscellaneous safety improvements on US 412 (SR 20) from near the SR 54 ramp (LM 10.40) to Old SR 20 (South Cavalier Drive) (LM 12.80) may cause possible temporary lane closures both eastbound and westbound.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The resurfacing on SR 69 from the Wayne County line to Holland Creek Road will cause temporary lane closures daily.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road will be closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place on August 27, 2020.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from Crucifer Road to near Sea Horse Drive will cause temporary lane closures daily.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from east of SR 22 to near the Chesterfield By-Pass, including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay will cause temporary lane closures daily.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

activities.

Thursday, September 24 and Friday, September 25, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Friday, September 25, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will be closed both north and southbound from Vann Drive to Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection to allow for Phase 3 deck closure pours at Bridge 4. (BACKUP DATE: Saturday, September 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. AND Monday, September 28, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.)

Monday, September 28 through Wednesday, September 30, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Saturday, October 3, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Monday, October 5 through Wednesday, October 7, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridges on I-40 over US 412 (SR 20) (LM 12.01) in Jackson.

Monday, September 21 through Friday, September 25, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: Intermittent lane closures on Hwy 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) east and westbound at I‐40 for bridge repair activities.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday, September 28 through Friday, October 2, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: Intermittent lane closures on Hwy 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) east and westbound at I‐40 for bridge repair activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186:

Sunday, September 27 through Friday, October 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures north and southbound for resurfacing on US 45BP (SR 186) from Channing Way (LM 4.40) to Passmore Lane Overpass (LM-8.18).

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday, October 4 through Friday, October 9, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures north and southbound for resurfacing on US 45BP (SR 186) from Channing Way (LM 4.40) to Passmore Lane Overpass (LM 8.18).

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-15 (US 64): The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on SR 15 (US 64) from Selmer city limits to near North SR 224, including bridge repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-57: Beginning, Monday, August 24 The Resurfacing with hot in place recycling on SR 57 from the Ramer City Limits (LM 12.00) to the Hardin County Line (LM 24.67), including bridge expansion joint repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

WAYNE COUNTY, SR-69 : The resurfacing on SR 69 from the Alabama State Line to the Hardin County Line will cause temporary lane closures daily.

TDOT District 47 & 48 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail

Thursday, September 24, Friday, September 25, Monday, September 28 and Tuesday, September 29, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on I-40 east and westbound between MM 44.0 and MM 126.00 in Decatur, Carroll, Henderson, Haywood, and Madison Counties.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, September 23 through Wednesday, September 30, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

District 48 Floating Maintenance-Asphalt Resurfacing (TDOT Floating Maintenance):

Sunday, September 27 through Friday, October 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40, both east and westbound, in Madison, Henderson, and Decatur County at various locations between MM 77.5 and MM 124 to repair short damaged sections of asphalt. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Sunday, October 4 through Friday, October 9, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40, both east and westbound, in Madison, Henderson, and Decatur County at various locations between MM 77.5 and MM 124 to repair short damaged sections of asphalt. Weather Permitting.

REGION IV Snowplowable Markers:

Wednesday, September 23 through Wednesday, September 30: There are no scheduled closures.

District 49 - West TN – Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-19: The resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling on SR 19 from near Eastland Avenue to Haywood County Line will cause temporary lane closures daily.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-88: The resurfacing with full depth reclamation on SR 88 from Dee Webb Road to Key Corner Road, including bridge deck repairs will cause temporary lane closures daily.

Shelby County–Bridge repair on I-40 at Warford Avenue & Jackson Avenue (TDOT Bridge Repair)

Thursday, September 24, 9AM-4PM: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 EB between Warford (Exit 6) and Jackson Ave. (Exit 8) for bridge repair. Two lanes will be closed. At least one lane will remain open.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 : The concrete repair using hot applied fiber reinforced polymer patching material on I-40 from MM 2 to MM 5.

Wednesday, September 23 through Tuesday, September 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane and ramp closures on I-40 east and westbound from Levee Road to Hollywood Street to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement work. Weather Permitting.

Friday, September 25, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, September 28, 6:00 a.m.: Full Weekend Closure There will be ramp and lane closures on I-40 east and westbound at Hollywood Street

(LM-4.7) to Levee Road (LM 7.5) to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement repairs throughout the entire weekend. A detour will be posted. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, September 30 through Tuesday, October 6, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: INTERMITTENT There will be ramp and lane closures on I-40 east and westbound at Hollywood Street (LM 4.7) to Levee Road (LM 7.5) to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement repairs. A detour will be posted. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, October 7 through Tuesday, October 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: INTERMITTENT There will be ramp and lane closures on I-40 east and westbound at Hollywood Street (LM 4.7) to Levee Road (LM 7.5) to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement repairs. A detour will be posted. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 : Resurfacing on SR 3 (Union Ave) from Bellevue Blvd to BB King Blvd. Wednesday, September 23 through Tuesday, September 29, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting. Wednesday, September 23 through Tuesday, September 29, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be full ramp closures on the SR 3 east and westbound on ramps to I-240 and I-240 north and south bound off ramps to SR 3 for asphalt paving operations. Weather Permitting

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, September 30 through Tuesday, October 6, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Resurfacing on SR 14 from the Mississippi State Line to SR 175

Thursday, September 24 through Wednesday, September 30, 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 14 (Third Street) north and southbound for resurfacing. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR-14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-205 : The resurfacing on SR 205 from SR-14 to Armour Rd will cause temporary lane closures.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair: Wednesday, September 23 through Tuesday, September 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), SR 15 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties),

I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Thursday, September 24 through Wednesday, September 30, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations on SR 195, MM 4.0–MM 6.0 (Fayette County); SR 87,

MM 2.0-MM 3.0 (Lauderdale County); SR 3, MM 10.0–MM 24.0 (Lauderdale County), and SR 205,

MM 2.0–MM 3.0 (Shelby County). One lane will be closed. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, September 23 through Tuesday, September 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-40 westbound on ramp from EXIT 12 Sycamore View, I-55 southbound EXIT 5A off ramp to eastbound Brooks Rd, I-55 southbound EXIT 6B off ramp to I-240 northbound, and I-55 southbound EXIT 7 on ramp from SR-14 southbound. Weather permitting. If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, September 30 through Tuesday, October 6, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-40 westbound on ramp from EXIT 12 Sycamore View, I-55 southbound EXIT 5A off ramp to eastbound Brooks Rd, I-55 southbound EXIT 6B off ramp to I-240 northbound, and I-55 southbound EXIT 7 on ramp from SR-14 southbound. Weather permitting. If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE : Thursday, September 24 through Wednesday, September 30, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

TDOT District 49 Emergency Reference Marker Installation

Wednesday, September 23 through Tuesday, September 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures at various locations in Shelby County on I-40 westbound, MM 0.0–MM 18.6; I-240 eastbound, MM 12.0–MM 31.0, and I-55 southbound, MM 5.8–MM 12.4. One lane will be CLOSED to install new Emergency Reference Markers. Weather Permitting.

NON-TDOT/City of Memphis work

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Memphis Cook Convention Center Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:00 a.m. through Wednesday, October 28, 2020: On October 7, 2019 the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound (Exit 1, Front Street) was fully closed for upgrades to the Memphis Cook Convention Center. The ramp split to Riverside Dr. will remain open. Traffic will be controlled by signage and traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.