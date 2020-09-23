Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,692 in the last 365 days.

Scheduled Maintenance Closure at Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum

Sep 23, 2020

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be undergoing scheduled maintenance closure for a month beginning in late September. During this closure, the hardwood floors in three of the museum’s four galleries will be repaired and resurfaced. The closure will start on Thursday, September 24. The WVMM will reopen to the public on Friday, October 23.

The nature and scope of the project require the month-long closure. Museum staff and volunteers will be clearing exhibit cases and furniture from each gallery in preparation for the work. Whited Flooring of Casper is the contractor of the flooring project. Once the project is complete, museum staff and volunteers will restore all the galleries in preparation for reopening on October 23.

For project updates, visit the WVMM’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WyoVetsMuseum.

You just read:

Scheduled Maintenance Closure at Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.