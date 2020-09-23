Scheduled Maintenance Closure at Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum

Sep 23, 2020

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be undergoing scheduled maintenance closure for a month beginning in late September. During this closure, the hardwood floors in three of the museum’s four galleries will be repaired and resurfaced. The closure will start on Thursday, September 24. The WVMM will reopen to the public on Friday, October 23.

The nature and scope of the project require the month-long closure. Museum staff and volunteers will be clearing exhibit cases and furniture from each gallery in preparation for the work. Whited Flooring of Casper is the contractor of the flooring project. Once the project is complete, museum staff and volunteers will restore all the galleries in preparation for reopening on October 23.

For project updates, visit the WVMM’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WyoVe tsMuseum.