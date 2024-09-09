2024 Wyoming Air National Guard Discovery Day
The Wyoming Air National Guard invites all middle and high school students to embark on an extraordinary journey of exploration and learning at its 4th Annual Discovery Day. This highly anticipated event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming Air National Guard base in Cheyenne.
What: Discovery Day is a free educational event designed to inspire and engage students. The event features dozens of interactive displays showcased by local businesses, colleges and industry leaders, all within the massive aircraft hangar of the Wyoming Air National Guard. Exhibits include contributions from:
- Black Cat Construction
- National Aeronautics and Space Administration
- Laramie County Community College
- University of Wyoming
- Wyoming State Science Fair
- Spartan College
- Aims Community College
- National Center for Atmospheric Research
- Wyoming Game and Fish
- High West Energy
- And many more
Where: Wyoming Air National Guard, Cheyenne, Wyoming. 217 Dell Range Boulevard, Cheyenne, WY 82009
When: Sept. 26, 2024, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Why: The goal of Discovery Day is to inspire the youth of today. We aim to spark creativity, encourage innovation, and demonstrate the incredible possibilities that await the rising generation. This event provides students with the opportunity to discover their passions and explore potential career paths in STEAM fields and beyond.
In addition to the exciting exhibits, participants will have the chance to engage with accomplished professionals, explore cutting-edge technology, and learn about various career opportunities. Lunch will be provided, making this day a comprehensive experience of learning, discovery, and networking.
Students and educators interested in attending can register at the following link: Student/Educator Registration.
Community partners and organizations wishing to set up an educational display can register here: Community Partner Registration.
Mark your calendars and join us in Cheyenne for a day of excitement, knowledge, and discovery!
Contact: Contact us at (307) 772-6460 or discoverydaywy@gmail.com
