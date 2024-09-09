2024 Wyoming Air National Guard Discovery Day

The Wyoming Air National Guard invites all middle and high school students to embark on an extraordinary journey of exploration and learning at its 4th Annual Discovery Day. This highly anticipated event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming Air National Guard base in Cheyenne.

What: Discovery Day is a free educational event designed to inspire and engage students. The event features dozens of interactive displays showcased by local businesses, colleges and industry leaders, all within the massive aircraft hangar of the Wyoming Air National Guard. Exhibits include contributions from:

Black Cat Construction

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Laramie County Community College

University of Wyoming

Wyoming State Science Fair

Spartan College

Aims Community College

National Center for Atmospheric Research

Wyoming Game and Fish

High West Energy

And many more

Where: Wyoming Air National Guard, Cheyenne, Wyoming. 217 Dell Range Boulevard, Cheyenne, WY 82009

When: Sept. 26, 2024, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Why: The goal of Discovery Day is to inspire the youth of today. We aim to spark creativity, encourage innovation, and demonstrate the incredible possibilities that await the rising generation. This event provides students with the opportunity to discover their passions and explore potential career paths in STEAM fields and beyond.

In addition to the exciting exhibits, participants will have the chance to engage with accomplished professionals, explore cutting-edge technology, and learn about various career opportunities. Lunch will be provided, making this day a comprehensive experience of learning, discovery, and networking.

Students and educators interested in attending can register at the following link: Student/Educator Registration.

Community partners and organizations wishing to set up an educational display can register here: Community Partner Registration.

Mark your calendars and join us in Cheyenne for a day of excitement, knowledge, and discovery!

Contact: Contact us at (307) 772-6460 or discoverydaywy@gmail.com