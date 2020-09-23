Hwy 172 resurface and culvert replacement from Baudette to Wheelers point moves to Stage 2 detour (Sept. 23, 2020)

Motorists will detour onto Hwy 11, County Road 2 and 8

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 172 near Baudette will use the stage 2 detour beginning Monday, September 28, as crews complete the final stage of the box culvert replacement and resurface project. Stage 2 of the detour will utilize Highway 11, Lake of the Woods County Road 2 and 8.

Motorists will use the Stage 2 detour for approximately three days onto Highway 11, and LOW County Roads 2 and 8. The resurfacing project will be completed under traffic using pilot car and flagger operations.

The construction will create a safer and longer lasting road surface as well as drainage improvements. The contractor for the $4.68 million project is Agassiz Asphalt LLC. The project is expected to last through mid-October, weather permitting. For more information and a map of the project location, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy172-baudette.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

###